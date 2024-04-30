Watch Now
Isak is 'poetry in motion' for Newcastle
Matt Holland, Leroy Rosenior, and Tim Sherwood take a closer look at Alexander Isak's majestic performance for Newcastle against Sheffield United, where he scored two goals in a 5-1 drubbing of the Blades.
Up Next
Wright is ‘quite excited’ for Slot at Liverpool
Kelly Cates, Ian Wright, Izzy Christiansen, and Owen Hargreaves discuss Liverpool's disappointing draw against West Ham, and Wrighty explains why the future outlook for the club might be in good hands under Arne Slot.
Will Burnley survive tight relegation battle?
Kelly Cates, Ian Wright, Izzy Christiansen, and Owen Hargreaves examine the current state of the Premier League's relegation battle ahead of the final few matchweeks of the season.
Tottenham suffered out of possession v. Arsenal
Matt Holland and Tim Sherwood take a closer look at Tottenham's uneven performance against Arsenal, where Spurs were exposed on the break against the Gunners at home.
Arsenal showcase ‘durability’ in win v. Tottenham
Robbie Earle and Robbie Mustoe praise Arsenal for their evolution as a team under Mikel Arteta and discuss how the Gunners were able to come away from the North London Derby with three points against Tottenham.
Klopp’s clash with Salah a ‘terrible look’
Robbie Earle and Robbie Mustoe debate over what went down between Jurgen Klopp and Mohamed Salah during Liverpool's 2-2 draw against West Ham at London Stadium.
Man City’s ‘drive and determination’ evident v. NF
Robbie Earle and Robbie Mustoe analyze Manchester City's 2-0 win over Nottingham Forest, where Forest failed to take advantage of their opportunities against a less-than stellar Pep Guardiola side at the City ground.
Raya: Arsenal ‘really enjoying’ PL title chase
David Raya told Joe Prince-Wright that Arsenal are embracing and enjoying the pressure of their Premier League title pursuit.
Kulusevski admits Spurs lacked Arsenal’s mentality
Dejan Kulusevski reflected on Tottenham's 3-2 north London derby defeat and conceded that Spurs did not match their rivals' mental fortitude on the day.
Van de Ven: ‘Ruthless’ Arsenal punished Tottenham
Micky van de Ven admitted that Tottenham did not play like "a top team" against Arsenal and were outdone by their "ruthless" north London rivals in their 3-2 loss.
Lowe Down: Klopp’s clash with Salah was really sad
Rebecca Lowe answer Robbie Earle's and Robbie Mustoe's most pressing questions from Matchweek 35, including her thoughts on the Premier League title race, Jurgen Klopp's sideline clash with Mohamed Salah, and more.
PL Update: Arsenal outduel Tottenham
Rebecca Lowe, Robbie Earle, and Robbie Mustoe recap an eventful Sunday, where Arsenal survived against Tottenham, Bournemouth took care of Brighton, and Manchester City got the job done against Nottingham Forest.