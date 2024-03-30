 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

NASCAR Xfinity Series ToyotaCare 250
Cup, Xfinity Saturday schedule at Richmond Raceway
NBA: Golden State Warriors at Charlotte Hornets
Basketball Pickups: Trayce Jackson-Davis prospers in Charlotte
Duke Blue Devils Sweet 16
Filipowski scores 16, Duke beats Houston 54-51 in Sweet 16 after All-American Jamal Shead hurt

Top Clips

nbc_pl_newwhu_kudusgoal_240330.jpg
Kudus blasts West Ham 2-1 in front of Newcastle
nbc_pl_newwhu_antoniogoal_240330.jpg
Antonio nets West Ham’s equalizer v. Newcastle
nbc_pl_ornsteineverton_240330.jpg
Everton’s takeover an ‘unwanted distraction’

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Isak's penalty gives Newcastle lead v. West Ham

March 30, 2024 08:40 AM
Anthony Gordon is brought down inside the box, opening the door for Alexander Isak to convert from the penalty spot to put the Magpies 1-0 in front of West Ham.
nbc_pl_newwhu_kudusgoal_240330.jpg
1:39
Kudus blasts West Ham 2-1 in front of Newcastle
nbc_pl_newwhu_antoniogoal_240330.jpg
1:32
Antonio nets West Ham’s equalizer v. Newcastle
nbc_pl_ornsteineverton_240330.jpg
2:42
Everton’s takeover an ‘unwanted distraction’
nbc_pl_ornsteinxabi_240330.jpg
3:01
Alonso won’t replace Klopp at Liverpool
nbc_pl_arsenalcitypreview_240330.jpg
2:55
Arsenal have ‘a singular moment’ v. Man City
GettyImages-2082114651.jpg
5:24
How NF’s deduction will dictate relegation battle
nbc_pst_mcars_240328.jpg
11:25
Do Arsenal hold a key advantage over Man City?
nbc_pst_tacticalmcars_240328.jpg
10:33
Which battles will decide Man City v. Arsenal?
nbc_pst_livbha_240328.jpg
8:30
Liverpool favored in likely goal fest v. Brighton
nbc_pl_titleracesofar_240327.jpg
6:01
The story of the 2023-24 PL title race so far
nbc_pl_genxg_partb_240319.jpg
17:09
Kulusevski’s masterclass on evolving as a winger
nbc_pl_genxg_parta_240319.jpg
20:59
Fulham take advantage of Spurs’ aggressive tactics
