Watch Now
Mac Allister's worldie gives Liverpool 2-1 lead
Liverpool get back in front thanks to Alexis Mac Allister's magnificent strike to give the Reds a 2-1 lead over Sheffield United late in the second half at Anfield.
Up Next
Gakpo’s header puts Liverpool 3-1 ahead of Blades
Gakpo's header puts Liverpool 3-1 ahead of Blades
Cody Gakpo's header secures three points for Liverpool as the Reds take a two-goal lead over Sheffield United late in the second half at Anfield.
Bradley’s own goal puts Blades level v. Liverpool
Bradley's own goal puts Blades level v. Liverpool
Anfield goes silent as Conor Bradley's own goal puts Sheffield United back on level terms against Liverpool in the second half at Anfield.
Fernandes heads Man United level at 2-2 v. Chelsea
Fernandes heads Man United level at 2-2 v. Chelsea
Diogo Dalot's cross finds a wide open Bruno Fernandes at the far post, who heads in Manchester United's equalizer against Chelsea in the first half at Stamford Bridge.
Garnacho scores following Caicedo’s howler
Garnacho scores following Caicedo's howler
Moises Caicedo needlessly gives away possession to Alejandro Garnacho, who makes no mistake in front of goal to reduce Manchester United's deficit to just one goal against Chelsea at Stamford Bridge.
Palmer’s penalty doubles Chelsea’s lead v. Man Utd
Palmer's penalty doubles Chelsea's lead v. Man Utd
Marc Cucurella is brought down inside the box, and Cole Palmer steps up to the spot to tuck away Chelsea's second goal of the first half against Manchester United at Stamford Bridge.
Gallagher blasts Chelsea in front of Man United
Gallagher blasts Chelsea in front of Man United
Malo Gusto's deflected cross finds Conor Gallagher inside the box, where the Chelsea captain drills his effort past Andre Onana to give the Blues an early 1-0 lead over Manchester United at Stamford Bridge.
Nunez forces Blades blunder to give Liverpool lead
Nunez forces Blades blunder to give Liverpool lead
In one of the more bizarre goals you'll ever see, Darwin Nunez's effort is rewarded as he closes down Sheffield United's goalkeeper and redirects the clearance into the net to give Liverpool a 1-0 lead at Anfield.
PL Update: Manchester City rout Aston Villa
PL Update: Manchester City rout Aston Villa
Paul Burmeister, Tim Howard, and Danny Higginbotham recap a busy Wednesday slate, where Arsenal took down Luton Town at the Emirates before Phil Foden's hat-trick performance led Manchester City past Aston Villa.
Foden’s hat-trick for Man City v. Aston Villa
Foden's hat-trick for Man City v. Aston Villa
Relive Phil Foden's hat-trick for Manchester City against Aston Villa at the Etihad in Matchweek 31.
Guardiola reflects on Man City’s 4-1 win v. Villa
Guardiola reflects on Man City's 4-1 win v. Villa
Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola praises Phil Foden and the rest of his Manchester City squad following their 4-1 victory against Aston Villa at the Etihad in Matchweek 31.
Rodri: Man City ‘played amazing’ v. Aston Villa
Rodri: Man City 'played amazing' v. Aston Villa
Rodri speaks to the media following Manchester City's 4-1 victory against Aston Villa at the Etihad in Matchweek 31.