 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

2023 NBA Playoffs- Boston Celtics v Philadelphia 76ers
Joel Embiid picks USA for Olympics over France, Cameroon
Ryder Cup 2023
Grandstand at Marco Simone engulfed in flames days after Ryder Cup
NFL: Dallas Cowboys at New York Giants
Matthew Berry’s Love/Hate for Week 5 of 2023 season

Top Clips

nbc_dps_richeiseninterview_231005.jpg
Eisen picks Purdy as 49ers’ MVP
nbc_berry_qblovehate_v2_231005.jpg
Berry’s Week 5 QB Love/Hate led by Love, Mahomes
nbc_pst_picksandpreviews_231005.jpg
Predictions for every PL match in Matchweek 8

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

2023 NBA Playoffs- Boston Celtics v Philadelphia 76ers
Joel Embiid picks USA for Olympics over France, Cameroon
Ryder Cup 2023
Grandstand at Marco Simone engulfed in flames days after Ryder Cup
NFL: Dallas Cowboys at New York Giants
Matthew Berry’s Love/Hate for Week 5 of 2023 season

Top Clips

nbc_dps_richeiseninterview_231005.jpg
Eisen picks Purdy as 49ers’ MVP
nbc_berry_qblovehate_v2_231005.jpg
Berry’s Week 5 QB Love/Hate led by Love, Mahomes
nbc_pst_picksandpreviews_231005.jpg
Predictions for every PL match in Matchweek 8

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Watch Now

All eyes on titanic Arsenal v. Man City showdown

October 5, 2023 01:57 PM
Joe Prince-Wright, Andy Edwards and Nick Mendola break down the keys to Arsenal and Manchester City's massive clash at the Emirates in Matchweek 8.
Up Next
nbc_pst_picksandpreviews_231005.jpg
11:48
Predictions for every PL match in Matchweek 8
Now Playing
nbc_pst_totlivreplayed_231005.jpg
10:13
Should Tottenham v. Liverpool be replayed?
Now Playing
nbc_pl_gxgtotvliv_231003.jpg
5:43
How Spurs exorcised Liverpool demons with late win
Now Playing
nbc_pl_gxgmanunited_231003.jpg
20:05
Misfiring Man Utd stuck in ‘permanent transition’
Now Playing
nbc_pl_gxgwolvmc_231003.jpg
14:49
How Wolves upset Man City despite xG disadvantage
Now Playing
nbc_pl_thebreakdown_231003.jpg
7:41
Son’s goal headlines Matchweek 7 highlights
Now Playing
nbc_pl_plupdate_231003_1920x1080_2269323331979__668866.jpg
7:44
PL Update: Burnley win chaotic match v. Luton Town
Now Playing
nbc_pl_lutvbur_kompanyintv_231003.jpg
3:07
Kompany proud of Burnley’s fight v. Luton Town
Now Playing
nbc_pl_lutvbur_burkeintv_231003.jpg
1:52
Burke: Luton Town ‘made it too easy’ for Burnley
Now Playing
nbc_pl_lutvbur_231003.jpg
10:00
Extended Highlights: Burnley 2, Luton Town 1
Now Playing
nbc_pl_lutvbur_brunnlarsengoal_231003.jpg
1:07
Bruun Larsen gives Burnley 2-1 lead v. Luton Town
Now Playing
nbc_pl_lutvbur_adebayogoal_231003.jpg
1:07
Adebayo equalizes for Luton Town against Burnley
Now Playing