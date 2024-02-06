 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

nbc_pft_purdyunderdog_240206.jpg
Super Bowl winners: Which team has won the most Super Bowls?
nbc_golf_gc_roundtablev2_240205.jpg
Rahm: ‘A little bit sad’ Niemann might not play many majors
Super Bowl LVIII Opening Night
Super Bowl Betting: Will Purdy See Ghosts?

Top Clips

nbc_bfa_chiefsunderdogs_240206.jpg
Chiefs relish spotlight of the Super Bowl
nbc_pft_kevinclark_240206.jpg
Clark: Mahomes ‘makes miracles look easy’
nbc_pft_chrisrussov2_240206.jpg
Mad Dog doesn’t foresee Mahomes catching Brady

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

nbc_pft_purdyunderdog_240206.jpg
Super Bowl winners: Which team has won the most Super Bowls?
nbc_golf_gc_roundtablev2_240205.jpg
Rahm: ‘A little bit sad’ Niemann might not play many majors
Super Bowl LVIII Opening Night
Super Bowl Betting: Will Purdy See Ghosts?

Top Clips

nbc_bfa_chiefsunderdogs_240206.jpg
Chiefs relish spotlight of the Super Bowl
nbc_pft_kevinclark_240206.jpg
Clark: Mahomes ‘makes miracles look easy’
nbc_pft_chrisrussov2_240206.jpg
Mad Dog doesn’t foresee Mahomes catching Brady

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up
NBCSports Header Logo

Watch Now

Analyzing Arsenal's impressive win over Liverpool

February 6, 2024 01:26 PM
Leon Osman, Karen Carney, and Leroy Rosenior take an in-depth look into Arsenal's impressive 3-1 win over Liverpool at the Emirates in Matchweek 23.
Up Next
nbc_pl_generationxgpartc_240206.jpg
10:44
Chelsea’s defense lacks ‘desire’ this season
Now Playing
nbc_pl_generationxgpartb_240206.jpg
8:32
Luton Town playing with ‘desire’ under Rob Edwards
Now Playing
nbc_pl_fodeneverytouchvbre_240206.jpg
15:56
Every touch by Foden in 3-1 win v. Brentford
Now Playing
nbc_pl_kellywrightypartb_240206.jpg
11:06
Chelsea ‘in a dire situation’ after loss to Wolves
Now Playing
nbc_pl_manunited_240206.jpg
6:25
Garnacho ‘is a special talent’ for Man United
Now Playing
nbc_pl_everton_240206.jpg
9:10
Everton have an ‘amazing drive’ under Dyche
Now Playing
nbc_pl_chelsea_240206.jpg
9:21
Pochettino making Potter ‘look better’ at Chelsea
Now Playing
nbc_pl_arsvsliv_240206.jpg
19:35
Arsenal win defining match against Liverpool
Now Playing
nbc_pl_plrawarsvliv_240206.jpg
6:24
PL RAW: Arsenal sink Liverpool, spark title hopes
Now Playing
nbc_pl_update_240205.jpg
12:12
PL Update: Foden’s hat-trick guides City past Bees
Now Playing
nbc_pl_mw23allgoals_240205.jpg
24:13
Premier League: Every goal from Matchweek 23
Now Playing
nbc_pl_frankintv_240205.jpg
1:20
Frank: Minor mistakes were costly v. City
Now Playing