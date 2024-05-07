 Skip navigation
Top News

Edgar Lopez Tommy Rios SMX coverage Telemundo.png
Three 2024 SuperMotocross finales televised in Spanish on Telemundo YouTube page, NBC Sports app
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
LIV Golf Invitational - London Draft
Greg Norman, Phil Mickelson make strong LIV comments (Phil deletes X post)
ATHLETICS-WORLD-2023
Doha Diamond League spotlights rising Americans; TV, live stream schedule

Top Clips

nbc_roto_rfs_rookierbs_240507.jpg
Brooks, Lloyd headline rookie fantasy RB crop
nbc_roto_rfstexanswr_240507.jpg
Where does Dell stand in fantasy redrafts?
nbc_roto_rfstitans_240507.jpg
Boyd adds to Titans ‘really good’ receiving trio

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Top News

Analyzing Rice's impact in Arsenal's midfield

May 7, 2024 12:39 PM
Leon Osman, Leroy Rosenior, and Owen Hargreaves discuss Declan Rice's influence in Arsenal's squad since his blockbuster move from West Ham this past summer.
nbc_pl_genxgparta_240507.jpg
21:52
Liverpool ‘ran away with it’ in blowout win v. TOT
nbc_pl_kellywrightypostecoglou_240507.jpg
16:55
Tottenham have ‘more questions than answers’
nbc_pl_kellywrightyguardiola_240507.jpg
11:28
Will Man City slip up to open door for Arsenal?
nbc_pl_2robsonliverpool_240507.jpg
12:52
Salah ‘was a different human being’ v. Tottenham
nbc_pl_2robsonhaaland_240507.jpg
7:30
Manchester City ‘blasted past’ Wolves
nbc_pl_arsenalstaytop_240507.jpg
9:04
Rice is ‘a different class’ for Arsenal
nbc_pl_plupdate_240506.jpg
3:56
PL Update: Crystal Palace pummel Manchester United
nbc_pl_mutenhagintv_240506.jpg
4:30
Ten Hag ‘very disappointed’ in performance v. CP
nbc_pl_mueriksenintv_240506.jpg
1:20
Eriksen praises fans for support v. Palace
nbc_pl_everygoalmw36_v2_240506.jpg
11:43
Premier League: Every goal from Matchweek 36
nbc_pl_ezeandoliseintv_240506.jpg
1:31
Eze: Palace ‘not surprised’ with win v. Man United
nbc_pl_cpvmureax_240506.jpg
3:15
‘Incredible’ Crystal Palace dominate Man United
