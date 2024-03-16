Watch Now
Postecoglou: Spurs 'lacked conviction' v. Fulham
Tottenham manager Ange Postecoglou explains what went wrong for Spurs in a shocking 3-0 loss to Fulham at Craven Cottage.
Up Next
Fulham’s Robinson blitzes Tottenham’s defending
Fulham's Robinson blitzes Tottenham's defending
Robbie Earle hits the tactics board to analyze Fulham's attacking full-back play led by Antonee Robinson, who feasted on Tottenham's lackluster defending at Craven Cottage.
Robinson praises Muniz’s ‘heart’ and work ethic
Robinson praises Muniz's 'heart' and work ethic
Antonee Robinson praises Fulham teammate Rodrigo Muniz's stellar performance against Tottenham at Craven Cottage.
Frank blames red card for Brentford’s loss
Frank blames red card for Brentford's loss
Thomas Frank speaks to the media following Brentford's 2-1 loss to Burnley at Turf Moor in Matchweek 29.
Fulham stun ‘complacent’ Tottenham in 3-0 win
Fulham stun 'complacent' Tottenham in 3-0 win
Rebecca Lowe, Robbie Earle, and Tim Howard react to Fulham's impressive 3-0 win over Tottenham and praise Rodrigo Muniz's man of the match performance at Craven Cottage.
Extended HLs: Fulham v. Tottenham Matchweek 29
Extended HLs: Fulham v. Tottenham Matchweek 29
Rodrigo Muniz stole the spotlight at Craven Cottage as his brace helped guide Fulham to a stunning victory over Tottenham in Matchweek 29.
Muniz’s brace gives Fulham 3-0 lead over Tottenham
Muniz's brace gives Fulham 3-0 lead over Tottenham
The goals keep coming for Rodrigo Muniz as Fulham's 22-year-old Brazilian finds the back of the net for a second time to give the Cottagers a 3-0 lead over Spurs at Craven Cottage.
Lukic stuns Tottenham to give Fulham 2-0 lead
Lukic stuns Tottenham to give Fulham 2-0 lead
Craven Cottage is rocking as Sasa Lukic gets a touch on Joao Palhinha's cross to make it 2-0 for Fulham against Tottenham.
Muniz drills Fulham in front of Tottenham
Muniz drills Fulham in front of Tottenham
Antonee Robinson's cross finds Rodrigo Muniz, who tucks away his sixth goal in his past seven games to give Fulham a 1-0 lead over Tottenham at Craven Cottage.
Extended HLs: Burnley 2, Brentford 1
Extended HLs: Burnley 2, Brentford 1
Brentford went down to 10 men early and struggled to claw their way back into the match as Burnley managed to outlast the Bees in a critical 2-1 victory at Turf Moor in Matchweek 29.
Extended HLs: Luton Town v. Forest Matchweek 29
Extended HLs: Luton Town v. Forest Matchweek 29
Relive Luton Town's dramatic draw against Nottingham Forest, where both sides will have to settle for a point apiece after an end-to-end affair at Kenilworth Road.
Ajer pulls one back for Brentford against Burnley
Ajer pulls one back for Brentford against Burnley
The Bees have hope as Kristoffer Ajer's header finds the back of the net to give 10-men Brentford a lifeline against Burnley, trailing 2-1 in the second half at Turf Moor.