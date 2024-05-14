 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Dakotah Lindwurm Fiona O’Keeffe Emily Sisson
U.S. athletes qualified for 2024 Paris Olympics
AUTO: MAY 12 NASCAR Cup Series Goodyear 400
Brad Keselowski’s journey to Darlington win was years in the making
2024 Pan American Championships
U.S. Olympic archery team for Paris led by Brady Ellison, Casey Kaufhold

Top Clips

nbc_golf_livefrom_livpgareax_240514.jpg
PGA Tour, PIF talks lack ‘clear vision’ for future
nbc_golf_livefrom_wagner13thhole_240514.jpg
Wagner breaks down 13th hole at Valhalla
nbc_golf_livefrom_schefflerreax_240514.jpg
Mental game one of many areas Scheffler dominates

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Dakotah Lindwurm Fiona O’Keeffe Emily Sisson
U.S. athletes qualified for 2024 Paris Olympics
AUTO: MAY 12 NASCAR Cup Series Goodyear 400
Brad Keselowski’s journey to Darlington win was years in the making
2024 Pan American Championships
U.S. Olympic archery team for Paris led by Brady Ellison, Casey Kaufhold

Top Clips

nbc_golf_livefrom_livpgareax_240514.jpg
PGA Tour, PIF talks lack ‘clear vision’ for future
nbc_golf_livefrom_wagner13thhole_240514.jpg
Wagner breaks down 13th hole at Valhalla
nbc_golf_livefrom_schefflerreax_240514.jpg
Mental game one of many areas Scheffler dominates

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up
NBCSports Header Logo

Watch Now

Postecoglou: Spurs foundations are fairly fragile

May 14, 2024 07:40 PM
Tottenham manager Ange Postecoglou sounds off following his side's 2-0 loss to Manchester City at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.
Up Next
MicrosoftTeams-image_(127)_copy.jpg
6:48
PL Update: Manchester City take over title race
Now Playing
nbc_pl_guardiolaintv_240514.jpg
1:31
Man City ‘played with a lot of pride’ v. Spurs
Now Playing
nbc_pl_spursvmchilites_240514.jpg
12:07
Extended HLs: Tottenham v. Manchester City MWK 37
Now Playing
nbc_pl_haaland2ndgoal_240514.jpg
1:40
Haaland’s penalty makes it 2-0 for City v. Spurs
Now Playing
nbc_pl_mchaalandgoal_240514.jpg
1:32
Haaland taps in Man City’s opener v. Tottenham
Now Playing
nbc_pl_kloppintv_240513.jpg
3:32
Klopp: Match ‘got away from us’ in draw v. Villa
Now Playing
nbc_pl_emeryintv_240513.jpg
3:38
Emery: ‘Everything is in our hands’ for Villa
Now Playing
nbc_pl_plupdate_240513.jpg
4:31
PL Update: Villa, Liverpool put on instant classic
Now Playing
nbc_pl_spurscitypreview_240513.jpg
2:53
Can Spurs upset City to give Arsenal life?
Now Playing
nbc_pl_avlvlivhilitesv2_240513.jpg
15:11
Extended HLs: Aston Villa v. Liverpool MWK 37
Now Playing
nbc_pl_villaliverpoolreax_240513.jpg
2:05
Reacting to AVL’s ‘exhilarating comeback’ v. LIV
Now Playing
nbc_pl_avlduran2ndgoal_240513.jpg
1:27
Duran’s brace puts Villa level at 3-3 v. Liverpool
Now Playing