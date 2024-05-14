Watch Now
Postecoglou: Spurs foundations are fairly fragile
Tottenham manager Ange Postecoglou sounds off following his side's 2-0 loss to Manchester City at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.
PL Update: Manchester City take over title race
Rebecca Lowe, Robbie Earle, and Tim Howard analyze Manchester City's victory over Tottenham that saw them leapfrog Arsenal at the top of the table heading into Championship Sunday.
Man City ‘played with a lot of pride’ v. Spurs
Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola reflects on his side's hard-fought 2-0 win over Tottenham to enter Championship Sunday at the top of the table.
Extended HLs: Tottenham v. Manchester City MWK 37
Erling Haaland's brace helped guide Manchester City to a crucial victory over Tottenham, which now puts them in the driver's seat ahead of Championship Sunday for the Premier League title.
Haaland’s penalty makes it 2-0 for City v. Spurs
Jeremy Doku is brought down inside the box by Pedro Porro, which allows Erling Haaland to step up to the spot to tuck away his second goal of the match to make it 2-0 for Manchester City against Tottenham.
Haaland taps in Man City’s opener v. Tottenham
Kevin de Bruyne finds Erling Haaland right in front of goal for an easy tap in to give Manchester City a 1-0 lead over Spurs at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.
Klopp: Match ‘got away from us’ in draw v. Villa
Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp explains what went wrong for his side as the Reds surrendered a 3-1 lead to Aston Villa late in the second half and settled for a draw.
Emery: ‘Everything is in our hands’ for Villa
Aston Villa manager Unai Emery speaks to the media following his side's stunning 3-3 draw against Liverpool at Villa Park.
PL Update: Villa, Liverpool put on instant classic
Rebecca Lowe, Robbie Earle, and Tim Howard analyze Liverpool and Aston Villa's exhilarating 3-3 draw at Villa Park to wrap up Matchweek 37.
Can Spurs upset City to give Arsenal life?
Rebecca Lowe, Robbie Earle, and Tim Howard preview Tuesday's showdown at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium between Spurs and Manchester City, where title implications hang in the balance.
Extended HLs: Aston Villa v. Liverpool MWK 37
Relive Aston Villa's spectacular comeback in a six-goal thriller against Liverpool to salvage a valuable point in their battle for Champions League qualification.
Reacting to AVL’s ‘exhilarating comeback’ v. LIV
Rebecca Lowe, Robbie Earle, and Tim Howard share their immediate reactions to Aston Villa's stunning comeback in a 3-3 draw against Liverpool at Villa Park to keep their Champions League hopes alive.