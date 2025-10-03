 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

New Orleans Saints v Buffalo Bills - NFL 2025
NFL Week 5 Best Bets, Odds, Predictions: Bills vs Patriots, Titans vs Cardinals, Giants, Colts, More!
Duke Men's Basketball Media Day
Duke’s Jon Scheyer gets contract extension through 2030-31 season after Final Four run
minnqbthumbnail.jpg
Week 6 College Football Best Bets

Top Clips

nbc_pl_irolaintv_251003.jpg
Iraola details the risks Cherries took v. Fulham
nbc_pl_semenyointv_251003.jpg
Semenyo ‘playing with confidence’ this season
nbc_pl_kluivertintv_251003.jpg
Bournemouth’s Kluivert praises ‘incredible’ Iraola

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

New Orleans Saints v Buffalo Bills - NFL 2025
NFL Week 5 Best Bets, Odds, Predictions: Bills vs Patriots, Titans vs Cardinals, Giants, Colts, More!
Duke Men's Basketball Media Day
Duke’s Jon Scheyer gets contract extension through 2030-31 season after Final Four run
minnqbthumbnail.jpg
Week 6 College Football Best Bets

Top Clips

nbc_pl_irolaintv_251003.jpg
Iraola details the risks Cherries took v. Fulham
nbc_pl_semenyointv_251003.jpg
Semenyo ‘playing with confidence’ this season
nbc_pl_kluivertintv_251003.jpg
Bournemouth’s Kluivert praises ‘incredible’ Iraola

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Watch Now

Semenyo's dazzling run brings Bournemouth level

October 3, 2025 04:40 PM
Antoine Semenyo's superb run and finish past Bernd Leno sends the Vitality Stadium into hysterics with Bournemouth's equalizer against Fulham.

Related Videos

nbc_pl_irolaintv_251003.jpg
02:01
Iraola details the risks Cherries took v. Fulham
nbc_pl_semenyointv_251003.jpg
01:33
Semenyo ‘playing with confidence’ this season
nbc_pl_kluivertintv_251003.jpg
02:48
Bournemouth’s Kluivert praises ‘incredible’ Iraola
nbc_pl_boufulpostgame_251003.jpg
02:56
‘Courageous’ Bournemouth down Fulham in comeback
nbc_pl_bougoal3_251003.jpg
01:39
Semenyo’s double puts Bournemouth 3-1 up on Fulham
nbc_pl_bougoal2_251003.jpg
01:22
Kluivert’s worldie puts Bournemouth 2-1 in front
nbc_pl_fulgoal1_251003.jpg
01:15
Sessegnon tucks away Fulham’s opener v. Cherries
nbc_pl_ornmu_251003.jpg
05:53
Ornstein: Amorim under ‘major pressure’
nbc_pl_ornliverpool_251003.jpg
02:59
Ornstein: Alisson likely to miss next eight games
nbc_pl_t2r_adamsintv_250930.jpg
10:09
Adams talks USMNT’s expectations for World Cup
nbc_pl_genxgnewars_250930.jpg
13:03
Arsenal created ‘chance after chance’ v. Newcastle
nbc_pl_genxg_cpliv_250930.jpg
11:52
Examining Palace’s tactical wins against Liverpool
nbc_pl_genxgsunderland_250930.jpg
07:14
Analyzing Sunderland’s ‘impressive’ return to PL
nbc_pl_plrawarsenal_250930.jpg
07:36
PL RAW: Arsenal’s statement win against Newcastle
nbc_pl_netbusterep6_250930.jpg
25:49
Top Premier League highlights from Matchweek 6
nbc_pl_t2r_cpliverecap_250930_copy.jpg
10:23
Liverpool ‘got torn apart’ by Crystal Palace
nbc_pl_t2r_bremanurecap_250930.jpg
06:20
Amorim ‘is just not working’ at Manchester United
nbc_pl_t2r_chebharecap_250930.jpg
07:34
Is Maresca feeling the pressure at Chelsea?
nbc_pl_t2r_newarsrecap_250930.jpg
14:48
Arsenal overcome Newcastle in dramatic comeback
nbc_pl_premiereleagueupdate_250929.jpg
08:30
PL Update: West Ham fight back against Everton
nbc_pl_evertonwesthamv2_250929.jpg
10:31
Extended HLs: Everton v. West Ham Matchweek 6
nbc_pl_top10goalsseptemberv2_250929.jpg
10:24
Top 10 Premier League goals: September 2025
nbc_pl_davidmoyes_250929.jpg
04:32
Moyes shares where Everton fell short v. West Ham
nbc_pl_nunointanddiscussion_250929.jpg
04:44
Nuno proud of West Ham’s performance v. Everton
nbc_pl_bowensummervilleint_250929.jpg
03:31
West Ham are ‘heading in the right direction’
nbc_pl_postgamereaction_250929.jpg
03:17
West Ham show life against ‘stodgy’ Everton
nbc_pl_mw6allgoals_250929.jpg
15:12
Premier League: Every goal from Matchweek 6
nbc_pl_whugoal1_250929.jpg
01:24
Bowen smashes West Ham level at 1-1 with Everton
nbc_pl_evertongoal1_250929.jpg
01:10
Keane heads Everton 1-0 in front of West Ham
GettyImages-2237710951_copy__625595.jpg
12:10
Chelsea enter ‘massive’ fixture with Liverpool

Latest Clips

nbc_roto_rileygreene_251003.jpg
02:10
What should be expected of Greene going forward?
nbc_roto_chubahubbard_251003.jpg
01:14
How could Hubbard’s calf injury benefit Dowdle?
nbc_roto_buckyirving_251003.jpg
01:09
How Irving’s injury shakes up TB backfield vs. SEA
nbc_roto_seiyasuzuki_251003.jpg
02:06
Schiano: Suzuki is an underrated right-hand hitter
nbc_roto_kendrickbourne_251003.jpg
01:16
Can Bourne be counted on in fantasy going forward?
nbc_roto_matthewstafford_251003.jpg
01:07
Dvorchak: ‘Put some respect on Stafford’s name’
nbc_roto_camschlitter_251003.jpg
02:08
Schlittler ‘very good pitcher’ heading into 2026
cathywnbaphotothumbnail.jpg
04:16
Beadle: ‘This is not going to end well for Cathy’
nbc_dps_kurtwarnerinterview_251003.jpg
14:40
Rams ‘reeling’ after TNF loss; Stroud’s struggles
nbc_ffhh_staffordreax_251003.jpg
07:56
Stafford looks ‘dialed in’ when paired with Nacua
nbc_ffhh_lastcall_251003.jpg
02:39
Take Diggs for over 45.5 receiving yards vs. Bills
nbc_ffhh_whatsontap_251003.jpg
06:32
Take Browns’ Judkins for Week 5 flex option
nbc_dls_foxworthintr_251003.jpg
04:58
Foxworth: 49ers not better football team than Rams
nbc_ffhh_flexhelp_251003.jpg
04:54
Consider Tolbert, Hunter for Week 5 flex
nbc_ffhh_jacksonnews_251003.jpg
07:22
Impact of Jackson’s injury on offense vs. Texans
nbc_ffhh_week5injuries_251003.jpg
04:53
Hubbard, Irving lead Week 5 injury report
nbc_ffhh_49ersramsrecap_251003.jpg
08:29
49ers’ Bourne, Jones star in OT win versus Rams
nbc_bte_nfcchampionv2_251003.jpg
02:25
Lions, Eagles among favorites to win NFC
nbc_roto_btebrewerscubsv2_251003.jpg
01:23
Best bets for Cubs-Brewers in Division Series
nbc_nba_pg_pelmel_251003.jpg
02:00
NBA Preseason Highlights: Pelicans vs. Melbourne
nbc_golf_alfreddunhillrd2ehl_251003.jpg
04:44
HLs: 2025 Alfred Dunhill Links Championship, Rd. 2
nbc_golf_macintyremurrayintvw_251003.jpg
01:55
MacIntyre, Murray weathering Dunhill Links storm
nbc_roto_btemarinerstigers_251003.jpg
01:21
Do Tigers have chance of beating Mariners in ALDS?
okc_sga.jpg
02:26
How to approach Thunder in NBA Champion market
nbc_roto_bteweek5bestbetscommandersbills_251003.jpg
01:35
Allen under 0.5 INTs, Commanders +3 enticing bets
nbc_roto_bteyankeesbluejays_251003.jpg
01:25
Bet on Yankees to take down Blue Jays in ALDS
nbc_bte_week5bets_251003.jpg
02:16
DET covering spread vs. CIN among Week 5 best bets
mahomeslawrencejaguarschiefsthumbnailbetting.jpg
02:08
Take Chiefs over Jaguars on Monday Night Football
nbc_dps_sabathiaIntr_251003.jpg
12:25
Sabathia talks increased velocity for MLB pitchers
nbc_pft_showmesomething_251003.jpg
04:13
PFT Draft: Show me something, Week 5