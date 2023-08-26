Watch Now
Antonio details West Ham's tactics v. Brighton
Michail Antonio discusses how West Ham United had success against a dangerous Brighton side in a 3-1 win.
Moyes shares takeaways from win over Brighton
West Ham United manager David Moyes shares his key takeaways from his side's incredible 3-1 victory over Brighton at the Amex.
Extended Highlights: West Ham United 3, Brighton 1
Brighton's hot start to the 2023-24 Premier League season came to a screeching halt against West Ham United, who made the most of their opportunities to pick up three points away from home.
Antonio slots home West Ham’s third v. Brighton
West Ham United fans are in dream land as Michail Antonio's effort gives the Hammers a commanding 3-0 lead over Brighton.
Gross pulls one back for Brighton against West Ham
Pascal Gross gets Brighton on the board as they try to mount a comeback late against West Ham United.
Bowen doubles West Ham’s lead over Brighton
Jarrod Bowen scores West Ham's second goal against Brighton on a perfectly-executed counter attack.
Frank discusses ‘very even’ draw with Palace
Brentford manager Thomas Frank breaks down his side's back-and-forth battle against Crystal Palace.
Arteta laments Arsenal’s draw against Fulham
Mikel Arteta speaks to the media following Arsenal's 2-2 draw with Fulham, and explains what went wrong for his side down the stretch.
Cooper: Forest ‘gave everything’ against Man Utd
Nottingham Forest manager Steve Cooper analyzes his team's performance in a 3-2 loss to Manchester United at Old Trafford.
Hodgson pleased with point against Brentford
Crystal Palace manager Roy Hodgson explains why he thinks a draw is a fair result for his side after a difficult match against Brentford.
Ten Haag: Man United ‘stayed calm’ against Forest
Manchester United manager Erik ten Haag recaps his side's difficult but rewarding 3-2 victory over Nottingham Forest at home.
Fernandes reflects on Man Utd’s comeback v. Forest
Bruno Fernandes recaps Manchester United's 3-2 comeback win over Nottingham Forest at Old Trafford.