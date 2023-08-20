 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

NASCAR Cup Series Go Bowling at The Glen
What drivers said after Cup race at Watkins Glen
oly_atm100_worlds_final_230820_1920x1080.jpg
Noah Lyles wins 100m at world championships, just like he planned
MLB: Boston Red Sox at New York Yankees
Yankees and Tigers will play in the Little League Classic on Aug. 18 next year

Top Clips

nbc_nas_cupwghl_230820.jpg
Highlights: Byron wins Cup race at Watkins Glen
nbc_nas_creditone_230820.jpg
Byron makes statement; Elliott in precarious spot
nbc_golf_usamateur_dunlapintv_230820.jpg
Dunlap completes stellar comeback at U.S. Amateur

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

NASCAR Cup Series Go Bowling at The Glen
What drivers said after Cup race at Watkins Glen
oly_atm100_worlds_final_230820_1920x1080.jpg
Noah Lyles wins 100m at world championships, just like he planned
MLB: Boston Red Sox at New York Yankees
Yankees and Tigers will play in the Little League Classic on Aug. 18 next year

Top Clips

nbc_nas_cupwghl_230820.jpg
Highlights: Byron wins Cup race at Watkins Glen
nbc_nas_creditone_230820.jpg
Byron makes statement; Elliott in precarious spot
nbc_golf_usamateur_dunlapintv_230820.jpg
Dunlap completes stellar comeback at U.S. Amateur

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Watch Now

Antonio on Hammers' 'unbelievable win' v. Chelsea

August 20, 2023 04:24 PM
Michail Antonio explains the importance of West Ham's win over Chelsea and how much it means to him.
Up Next
nbc_pl_2robbiesfoden_230820.jpg
5:30
Earle: Foden ‘the best pocket player’ in the PL
Now Playing
nbc_pl_2robbiesange_230820.jpg
0:51
Postecoglou off to flying start at Tottenham
Now Playing
nbc_pl_lowedown_230820.jpg
4:59
Lowe Down: Fernandes doing ‘a lot of whinging’
Now Playing
nbc_pl_sterlingintv_230820.jpg
2:21
Sterling reflects on ‘difficult’ loss to West Ham
Now Playing
nbc_pl_moyesintv_230820.jpg
2:49
Moyes: West Ham’s win ‘extremely satisfying’
Now Playing
nbc_pl_tacticssession_230820.jpg
3:49
How Man United’s midfield imploded v. Tottenham
Now Playing
nbc_pl_update_230820.jpg
6:33
PL Update: West Ham hammer Chelsea
Now Playing
nbc_pl_pochettinointv_230820.jpg
2:13
Pochettino details went wrong against West Ham
Now Playing
nbc_pl_whuche_postgame_230820.jpg
2:05
Mustoe: West Ham expose Chelsea’s ‘new problems’
Now Playing
nbc_pl_whuvchehl_230820.jpg
13:14
Extended Highlights: West Ham United 3, Chelsea 1
Now Playing
nbc_pl_whuche_paquetagoal_230820.jpg
2:12
Paqueta’s penalty gives West Ham 3-1 lead
Now Playing
nbc_pl_whuche_redcardaguerd_v2_230820.jpg
1:10
Aguerd sent off for second yellow card v. Chelsea
Now Playing