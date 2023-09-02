Watch Now
Archer on breakout game for Sheffield United
Sheffield United's Cameron Archer speaks to the media following his standout game against Everton.
Wilson scores consolation goal for Newcastle
Callum Wilson pulls one back for Newcastle United as they trail 3-1 to Brighton at the Amex.
Ferguson completes hat-trick against Newcastle
Evan Ferguson completes his hat-trick to make it 3-0 for Brighton against Newcastle Untied at the Amex.
Ferguson doubles Brighton’s lead against Newcastle
Evan Ferguson scores his second goal of the match with perfectly-struck long-range effort to give Brighton a 2-0 lead over Newcastle.
Ferguson gives Brighton lead v. Newcastle
Evan Ferguson slots home the rebound from Billy Gilmour's long-range effort to put Brighton 1-0 up over Newcastle United.
Highlights: Nottingham Forest 1, Chelsea 0
Chelsea dominated possession, but couldn't trouble Nottingham Forest's defense enough as the Blues fall 1-0 at Stamford Bridge.
Mbeumo salvages a point late v. Bournemouth
Bryan Mbeumo has Brentford fans buzzing following his late equalizer against Bournemouth to salvage a point for his side at home.
Extended Highlights: Manchester City 5, Fulham 1
Manchester City cruised to yet another win behind Erling Haaland's hat-trick during his side's 5-1 victory over Fulham at the Etihad.
Highlights: Tottenham 5, Burnley 2
Heung-min Son led the way for Tottenham with a hat-trick performance to secure three points for Spurs against Burnley at Turf Moor.
Brooks gives Bournemouth 2-1 lead v. Brentford
Bournemouth capitalizes on Brentford's defensive miscue thanks to David Brooks' calm finish to give his side a 2-1 lead late in the second half.
Haaland scores hat-trick for City against Fulham
Who else but Erling Haaland? The Manchester City star finds the back of the net for the third time against Fulham to give his side a 5-1 lead at the Etihad.
Brownhill scores consolation goal against Spurs
Josh Brownhill scores Burnley's second of the match, but it comes too little, too late as Tottenham still leads 5-2.