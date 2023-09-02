Watch Now
Archer's strike ricochets off Pickford to lead 2-1
Cameron Archer's long-range efort strikes the post, but bounces back into play where it deflects off a diving Jordan Pickford to give Sheffield United a 2-1 lead over Everton.
Danjuma gives Everton life v. Sheffield United
Arnaut Danjuma completes a beautiful team move with an equally impressive finish to bring Everton to level terms against Sheffield United.
Archer slots home Blades’ equalizer v. Everton
Cameron Archer opens his scoring tally for Sheffield United as the Blades' new signing finds the back of the net to tie things up at 1-1 against Everton.
Doucoure gives Everton early lead v. Sheffield Utd
Abdoulaye Doucoure scores Everton's first goal of the 2023-24 Premier league season as the Toffees take an early 1-0 lead at Sheffield United.
PL Update: West Ham survive scare v. Luton Town
Anna Jackson, Tim Howard, and Danny Higginbotham recap West Ham United's 2-1 victory over Luton Town at Kenilworth Road.
Edwards ‘very disappointed’ with loss to West Ham
Luton Town manager Rob Edwards shares his takeaways from his side's 2-1 loss to West Ham United at home.
Moyes pleased with West Ham’s fight v. Luton Town
David Moyes reflects on West Ham United's 2-1 win over Luton Town to go top of the table ahead of the weekend's slate of action in Matchweek 4.
Ornstein: Tottenham pursuing Chelsea’s Chalobah
David Ornstein reports on Tottenham's latest pursuit of Chelsea defender Trevoh Chalobah ahead of the transfer window deadline.
Ornstein: Man United acquire Amrabat on loan
David Ornstein details Manchester United's successful pursuit of Sofyan Amrabat, who the Red Devils are acquiring on loan with an option to buy from Fiorentina.
Highlights: West Ham United 2, Luton Town 1
A late goal from Mads Juel Andersen wasn't enough for Luton Town as West Ham United secure three points at Kenilworth Road.
Can West Ham continue hot start?
Tim Howard and Danny Higginbotham explain how West Ham United are having so much success early in the 2023-24 Premier League season.
Andersen gives Luton Town lifeline v. West Ham
Mads Juel Andersen gives Luton Town hope late against West Ham United to reduce the deficit to 2-1.