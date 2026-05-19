WATCH: Arsenal celebrate first PL title since 2004

Skip navigation
Search Query
Submit Search
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing
Top News
Fantasy Baseball Waiver Wire: Spencer Steer, Dylan Crews, and River Ryan
Matthew Pouliot
,
Matthew Pouliot
,
Kevin Harvick selected to NASCAR Hall of Fame Class of 2027 along with Jeff Burton, Larry Phillips
Associated Press
,
Associated Press
,
The Mets are looking to the future to help win games in the present
Eric Samulski
,
Eric Samulski
,
Top Clips
De Zerbi: Spurs must play with courage v. Everton
Iraola reflects on Bournemouth’s ‘amazing night’
Guardiola reacts to Arsenal winning PL title
Trending Teams
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees
NFL
NFL
NFL Home
Pro Football Talk
NFL Player News
NFL Draft
Scores
Schedule
Standings
Stats
Fantasy Football
Sunday Night Football
Matthew Berry
Chris Simms Unbuttoned
NFL Betting
Highlights and Clips
Podcasts
NBA
NBA
NBA Home
NBA Player News
NBA Playoffs
Scores
Schedule
Standings
Player Stats
Team Stats
Fantasy Basketball
NBA Betting
Highlights and Clips
Podcasts
NBA All-Star Game
MLB
MLB
MLB Home
MLB Player News
MLB Scores
MLB Standings
MLB Stats
Fantasy Baseball
MLB Betting
Highlights & Clips
Sunday Night Baseball
WNBA
WNBA
WNBA Home
WNBA Scores
WNBA Standings
WNBA Stats
WNBA Betting Odds
On Her Turf
More
More
NFL
MLB
NBA
NHL
Soccer
Premier League
2026 World Cup
Motors
NASCAR
College Football
Olympics
Golf
Fantasy Sports
WNBA
Men’s College Basketball
Women’s College Basketball
Paralympics
Tennis
Horse Racing
Cycling
On Her Turf
Figure Skating
National Dog Show
Rugby
Navy All-American Bowl
WWE
Watch
Watch
Watch
Stream on Peacock
Live & Upcoming
Highlights & Clips
NBC Sports NOW
Listen
All Podcasts
PFT Live
Fantasy Football Happy Hour
Chris Simms Unbuttoned
Rotoworld Football Show
The 2 Robbies
MLB According to CC
Rushing the Field
Download
NBC Sports (iOS)
NBC Sports (Android)
Peacock (iOS)
Peacock (Android)
ProFootballTalk
ProFootballTalk
PFT Home
Rumor Mill
PFT Shop
PFT Live
Rotoworld
Rotoworld
Player News
NFL Player News
NBA Player News
MLB Player News
Fantasy Sports
Rotoworld Home
Matthew Berry
Fantasy Football
Fantasy Basketball
Fantasy Baseball
Betting
Betting Home
NFL Betting
NBA Betting
MLB Betting
College Football
College Basketball
Peacock
NBC Olympics
Telemundo Deportes
NBC Sports Press Box
Search Query
Submit Search
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing
Top News
Fantasy Baseball Waiver Wire: Spencer Steer, Dylan Crews, and River Ryan
Matthew Pouliot
,
Matthew Pouliot
,
Kevin Harvick selected to NASCAR Hall of Fame Class of 2027 along with Jeff Burton, Larry Phillips
Associated Press
,
Associated Press
,
The Mets are looking to the future to help win games in the present
Eric Samulski
,
Eric Samulski
,
Top Clips
De Zerbi: Spurs must play with courage v. Everton
Iraola reflects on Bournemouth’s ‘amazing night’
Guardiola reacts to Arsenal winning PL title
Trending Teams
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees
NFL
NFL Home
Pro Football Talk
NFL Player News
NFL Draft
Scores
Schedule
Standings
Stats
Fantasy Football
Sunday Night Football
Matthew Berry
Chris Simms Unbuttoned
NFL Betting
Highlights and Clips
Podcasts
NBA
NBA Home
NBA Player News
NBA Playoffs
Scores
Schedule
Standings
Player Stats
Team Stats
Fantasy Basketball
NBA Betting
Highlights and Clips
Podcasts
NBA All-Star Game
MLB
MLB Home
MLB Player News
MLB Scores
MLB Standings
MLB Stats
Fantasy Baseball
MLB Betting
Highlights & Clips
Sunday Night Baseball
WNBA
WNBA Home
WNBA Scores
WNBA Standings
WNBA Stats
WNBA Betting Odds
On Her Turf
More
NFL
MLB
NBA
NHL
Soccer
Premier League
2026 World Cup
Motors
NASCAR
College Football
Olympics
Golf
Fantasy Sports
WNBA
Men’s College Basketball
Women’s College Basketball
Paralympics
Tennis
Horse Racing
Cycling
On Her Turf
Figure Skating
National Dog Show
Rugby
Navy All-American Bowl
WWE
Watch
Watch
Stream on Peacock
Live & Upcoming
Highlights & Clips
NBC Sports NOW
Listen
All Podcasts
PFT Live
Fantasy Football Happy Hour
Chris Simms Unbuttoned
Rotoworld Football Show
The 2 Robbies
MLB According to CC
Rushing the Field
Download
NBC Sports (iOS)
NBC Sports (Android)
Peacock (iOS)
Peacock (Android)
ProFootballTalk
PFT Home
Rumor Mill
PFT Shop
PFT Live
Rotoworld
Player News
NFL Player News
NBA Player News
MLB Player News
Fantasy Sports
Rotoworld Home
Matthew Berry
Fantasy Football
Fantasy Basketball
Fantasy Baseball
Betting
Betting Home
NFL Betting
NBA Betting
MLB Betting
College Football
College Basketball
Favorites
Favorites
Profile
Peacock
NBC Olympics
Telemundo Deportes
NBC Sports Press Box
Profile
Login
Profile
Login
Favorites
Menu
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up
Breaking News
Arsenal win Premier League title for first time in 22 years
Close
Watch Now
WATCH: Arsenal celebrate first PL title since 2004
May 19, 2026 05:38 PM
Rebecca Lowe, Tim Howard, and Robbie Mustoe react to Arsenal celebrating their Premier League title victory after Manchester City drew with Bournemouth in Matchweek 37.
Related Videos
07:30
De Zerbi: Spurs must play with courage v. Everton
06:08
Iraola reflects on Bournemouth’s ‘amazing night’
04:14
Guardiola reacts to Arsenal winning PL title
04:00
Arteta reacts to ‘massive win’ against Burnley
01:46
Osula cementing himself as Newcastle’s No. 9
02:33
Can Farke turn Leeds into a PL mainstay?
08:56
Liverpool’s Slot: After 2-1, we crumbled
06:34
PL Update: Aston Villa thrash Liverpool at home
01:24
Watkins: What a result against an amazing team
06:02
Aston Villa secure Champions League football
09:08
Orsntein on Manchester United keeping Carrick
03:12
How FA Cup Final impacts City’s title push
05:28
Where Liverpool’s season fell off the tracks
02:31
Villa’s Emery a master at balancing his squad
01:12
Premier League shows how ‘cultures come together’
04:32
Is Slot a ‘personality mismatch’ with Liverpool?
18:30
‘What drama!': Arsenal inch closer to PL title
04:23
City get job done, stay within distance of Arsenal
02:04
Odegaard ‘took it on himself’ against West Ham
02:24
Doku ‘stepped up big time’ for City in title race
06:02
Lowe Down: How close were Arsenal to losing title?
09:12
PL Update: Arteta’s Arsenal survives v. West Ham
08:13
PL Update: Manchester City march past Brentford
03:26
Guardiola credits Doku, Haaland for ‘dream result’
03:42
Doku has come alive during City’s title push
01:23
Haaland: You think of titles every day at City
02:18
Fofana and Cucurella on Chelsea’s away showing
03:02
Anfield left ‘frustrated’ after draw to Chelsea
03:50
What has gone wrong at Chelsea this season?
01:58
History of last-day Premier League title winners
Latest Clips
16:16
Premier League: Every goal from Matchweek 37
30
Trout, Vlad Jr. lead MLB on NBC, Peacock this week
01:21
Fernandez’s belter gives Chelsea lead over Spurs
01:45
Santos doubles Chelsea’s lead over Spurs
53
Richarlison pulls one back for Spurs v. Chelsea
55
Haaland equalizes for Man City against Bournemouth
01:18
Kroupi stuns Man City to give Bournemouth 1-0 lead
10:17
Extended HLs: Bournemouth v. Man City Matchweek 37
01:42
Brissett under center benefits Arizona playmakers
01:32
Tyson labeled an ‘elite separator’ by QB Shough
01:31
What’s Skattebo’s ceiling coming off of injury?
02:00
Seager’s injury opens door for Durán, Foscue
01:33
Mets’ Benge ‘needs to be added’ amid surge
01:59
When might we see Altuve return?
01:35
Red-hot Baldwin heads to IL (oblique)
18:27
Miller’s WCF Game 1 takeaways, Knicks-Cavs preview
11:00
Spurs were ‘relentless’ against OKC in Game 1
01:40
Identifying early Belmont Stakes betting favorites
02:12
Knicks set up ‘very well’ to handle Cavaliers
02:25
Target Bengals’ win total among AFC North teams
04:23
Mosley brings developmental experience to Pelicans
04:18
Pistons enter offseason with ‘obvious’ holes
02:57
Patrick: Wembanyama is the best player in the game
05:17
Simms’ 2026 QB Countdown: J.J. McCarthy
06:58
Simms’ 2026 QB Countdown: Cousins and Mendoza
05:35
Simms’ 2026 QB Countdown: Tua Tagovailoa
04:14
Simms’ 2026 QB Countdown: Marcus Mariota
08:12
Revisiting Taylor’s epic hit during 2007 Pro Bowl
04:27
Simms breaks down Shedeur, Watson amid QB battle
01:30
Smith-Njigba points out typos in OPOY trophy
Close Ad
Add favorite players, teams, and leagues with an NBCUniversal Profile
Continue