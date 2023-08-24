 Skip navigation
COLLEGE FOOTBALL: SEP 10 Ohio at Penn State
College Football Week 0 Best Bets: Ohio vs San Diego State
Western & Southern Open - Day 7
2023 U.S. Open Women’s Singles Draw
Massachusetts v Temple
College Football Week 0 Best Bets: UMass vs New Mexico State
nbc_pst_newvlivpreview_230824.jpg
Goals galore for Liverpool vs. Newcastle?
nbc_golf_gc_lewisrorybackreport_230824.jpg
McIlroy playing Tour Championship despite injury
nbc_dps_connaughtoncurry_230824.jpg
Connaughton: Steph Curry is best point guard ever

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
COLLEGE FOOTBALL: SEP 10 Ohio at Penn State
College Football Week 0 Best Bets: Ohio vs San Diego State
Western & Southern Open - Day 7
2023 U.S. Open Women’s Singles Draw
Massachusetts v Temple
College Football Week 0 Best Bets: UMass vs New Mexico State
nbc_pst_newvlivpreview_230824.jpg
Goals galore for Liverpool vs. Newcastle?
nbc_golf_gc_lewisrorybackreport_230824.jpg
McIlroy playing Tour Championship despite injury
nbc_dps_connaughtoncurry_230824.jpg
Connaughton: Steph Curry is best point guard ever

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
NBCSports Header Logo

Watch Now

Arsenal should be 'comfortable' against Fulham

August 24, 2023 12:45 PM
Joe Prince-Wright and Andy Edwards break down Arsenal vs. Fulham in Matchweek 3 and how the Gunners can push Manchester City for the Premier League title.
Up Next
nbc_pst_newvlivpreview_230824.jpg
8:13
Goals galore for Liverpool vs. Newcastle?
Now Playing
nbc_pl_thebreakdown_230823.jpg
8:30
Mitoma’s solo goal headlines top plays in MW2
Now Playing
nbc_pl_gxgmanunited_230822.jpg
10:14
Selfish midfield play exposing Man Utd, Casemiro
Now Playing
nbc_pl_gxgtottenham_230822.jpg
17:51
Diving into Postecoglou, Spurs’ ‘fearless’ tactics
Now Playing
nbc_pl_gxgfoden_230822.jpg
8:14
How Foden can ‘announce himself’ in KDB’s absence
Now Playing
nbc_pl_topgoalsskillssavesmw2_230822.jpg
7:28
Top goals, skills and saves: Matchweek 2 (2023-24)
Now Playing
nbc_pl_mw2allgoals_230821.jpg
11:01
Premier League: Every goal from Matchweek 2
Now Playing
nbc_pl_update_230821.jpg
19:07
PL Update: Arsenal grind out win at Crystal Palace
Now Playing
nbc_pl_artetaintv_230821.jpg
2:23
Arteta proud of Arsenal’s character against Palace
Now Playing
nbc_pl_royintv_230821.jpg
2:46
Hodgson: Arsenal’s penalty v. Palace was ‘harsh’
Now Playing
nbc_pl_riceintv_230821.jpg
5:42
Rice shares takeaways from Arsenal’s win v. Palace
Now Playing
nbc_pl_wardintv_230821.jpg
1:31
Ward feels Palace deserved more against Arsenal
Now Playing