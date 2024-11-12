Watch Now
Arsenal should feel grateful for point v. Chelsea
The Kelly & Wrighty crew share their thoughts on Arsenal coming away from Stamford Bridge with a point following a 1-1 draw against Chelsea in Matchweek 11.
Neto ‘was outstanding’ for Chelsea against Arsenal
Robbie Mustoe and Robbie Earle share their biggest takeaways from Chelsea's draw with Arsenal at Stamford Bridge in Matchweek 11.
What’s next for van Nistelrooy after Man Utd exit?
The Kelly & Wrighty crew discuss the job Ruud van Nistelrooy did as Manchester United's interim manager and discuss what's next for the Dutch manager.
Premier League teams ‘smell blood’ facing Man City
The Kelly & Wrighty crew react to Brighton's stunning 2-1 comeback win against Manchester City in Matchweek 11.
Will Man City fall too far behind Liverpool?
Robbie Mustoe and Robbie Earle discuss the current state of Manchester City after losing 2-1 to Brighton, the club's fourth-straight loss in all competitions.
Comparing Slot’s Liverpool to Klopp’s
The Generation xG crew compares and contrasts Liverpool under Arne Slot and Jurgen Klopp following the Reds' Matchweek 11 win over Aston Villa.
Why Odegaard’s return is vital to Arsenal
Leon Osman and Jermaine Defoe discuss Martin Odegaard’s return from injury as the Gunners showed much more endeavor and creativity with the Norwegian international back in the fold.
How Brighton tore Manchester City’s defense apart
Leon Osman, Jermaine Defoe, and Leroy Rosenior examine how Brighton were able to open up Manchester City's defense and midfield in their 2-1 win in Matchweek 11.
Top Premier League highlights from Matchweek 11
Relive the biggest moments from every Premier League fixture in Matchweek 11.
Top Premier League saves from Matchweek 11
Relive the best saves from Matchweek 11 of the 2024-25 Premier League season.
Who’s in, who’s out of Amorim’s Man United squad?
Joe Prince-Wright, Andy Edwards and Nick Mendola debate which players could fit into Ruben Amorim's system and who could find themselves out in the cold under new management at Manchester United.
Merino: Arsenal must ‘focus on the present’
Mikel Merino gives his reaction to Arsenal's draw with Chelsea, explaining the Gunners' priorities and why Stamford Bridge is such a tough place to play at.