 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Mystik Dan derby 150th
Updated Preview of the 149th Preakness Stakes: Kentucky Derby winner Mystik Dan the Favorite
Julian Alaphilippe
Former world champion Alaphilippe wins the hilly Stage 12 of the Giro d’Italia; Pogacar still leads
Caitlin Clark
Atlanta Dream moving two games vs. Caitlin Clark-led Fever to NBA arena

Top Clips

nbc_ffhh_nflschedulerelease_240516.jpg
Fantasy implications of the NFL’s schedule release
nbc_ffhh_overunderpredict_240516.jpg
Predicting win totals for Jets, Ravens, Lions
nbc_ffhh_byeweeks_240516.jpg
‘Brutal’ bye weeks that can impact fantasy seasons

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Mystik Dan derby 150th
Updated Preview of the 149th Preakness Stakes: Kentucky Derby winner Mystik Dan the Favorite
Julian Alaphilippe
Former world champion Alaphilippe wins the hilly Stage 12 of the Giro d’Italia; Pogacar still leads
Caitlin Clark
Atlanta Dream moving two games vs. Caitlin Clark-led Fever to NBA arena

Top Clips

nbc_ffhh_nflschedulerelease_240516.jpg
Fantasy implications of the NFL’s schedule release
nbc_ffhh_overunderpredict_240516.jpg
Predicting win totals for Jets, Ravens, Lions
nbc_ffhh_byeweeks_240516.jpg
‘Brutal’ bye weeks that can impact fantasy seasons

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up
View All Scores

Watch Now

Gauging Arsenal's chances to win Premier League

May 16, 2024 12:42 PM
Joe Prince-Wright, Andy Edwards, and Nick Mendola preview Arsenal's season finale against Everton, and discuss if the Gunners have any realistic shot at winning the title.
Up Next
nbc_pst_mancitywhampreview_240516.jpg
10:12
Can West Ham spoil Man City’s title hopes?
Now Playing
nbc_pst_seasonawardsv2_240516.jpg
15:14
PST Awards for 2023-24 Premier League season
Now Playing
nbc_pst_allplteam_240516.jpg
7:38
Odegaard, Palmer in All-Premier League team
Now Playing
nbc_pl_plupdate_240515.jpg
6:40
PL Update: Manchester United best Newcastle
Now Playing
nbc_pl_everygoalmw37_240515.jpg
13:44
Premier League: Every goal from Matchweek 37
Now Playing
nbc_pl_tenhagintv_240515.jpg
2:01
Ten Hag proud of Man Utd’s response v. Newcastle
Now Playing
nbc_pl_eddiehoweintv_240515.jpg
1:13
Howe sounds off on VAR after loss to Man United
Now Playing
nbc_pl_bhachehl_240515.jpg
17:20
Extended HLs: Brighton v. Chelsea Matchweek 37
Now Playing
nbc_pl_muvnewhilites_240515.jpg
12:02
Extended HLs: Man United v. Newcastle Matchweek 37
Now Playing
nbc_pl_newhallgoal_240515.jpg
0:50
Hall blasts Newcastle to within one of Man United
Now Playing
nbc_pl_bhagoal1_240515.jpg
1:05
Welbeck gives Brighton late hope against Chelsea
Now Playing
nbc_pl_muhojlundgoal_240515.jpg
1:32
Hojlund powers Man Utd 3-1 in front of Newcastle
Now Playing