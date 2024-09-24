Watch Now
Arsenal's draw v. Man City 'was a disappointment'
Kelly Cates, Ian Wright, and the rest of the crew unpack 10-man Arsenal's dramatic 2-2 draw against Manchester City at the Etihad in Matchweek 5.
Analyzing Arsenal’s controversial goal v. Man City
Leon Osman, Fara Williams, and Leroy Rosenior hit the tactics board to take a closer look at Arsenal's performance at the Etihad against Manchester City in Matchweek 5.
PL RAW: Man City rescue a point against Arsenal
Enjoy the sights and sounds from the Etihad as Arsenal and Manchester City went toe-to-toe in Matchweek 5 in one of the more fiery encounters you'll see all season.
Top Premier League highlights from Matchweek 5
Relive the biggest moments from every Premier League fixture in Matchweek 5.
Top PL saves from Matchweek 5 (2024-25)
Relive the best saves from Matchweek 5 of the 2024-25 Premier League season.
Gravenberch ‘has the whole package’ at Liverpool
Kelly Cates, Ian Wright, and the rest of the crew discuss Liverpool's performance against Bournemouth and highlight Ryan Gravenberch's standout showing in midfield for Arne Slot's side.
Jackson ‘could become prolific’ at Chelsea
Kelly Cates, Ian Wright, and the rest of the crew analyze Chelsea's impressive performance against West Ham, highlighted by Nicolas Jackson's brace at London Stadium.
PL Mornings Live Fan Fest in Chicago: Day 1 recap
Relive the best moments from an unforgettable Day 1 at the Premier League Mornings Live Fan Fest in Chicago.
PL Mornings Live Fan Fest in Chicago: Day 2 recap
Relive the best moments from an unforgettable Day 2 at the Premier League Mornings Live Fan Fest in Chicago.
Akanji: Arsenal looking for ‘drama’
Joe Prince-Wright catches up with Manchester City defender Manuel Akanji following his side's nail-biting finish against Arsenal at the Etihad.
Man City, Arsenal’s draw; Chicago Fan Fest recap
The Robbies recap their fantastic weekend on location in Chicago for Premier League Mornings Live Fan Fest along with all the action from Matchweek 5.
Guardiola describes emotional draw v. Arsenal
Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola shares his thoughts on his side's dramatic 2-2 draw against Arsenal at the Etihad in Matchweek 5.