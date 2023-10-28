Watch Now
Arteta praises Nketiah in hat-trick performance
Mikel Arteta assesses Arsenal's 5-0 win over Sheffield United and shares his main takeaways from Eddie Nketiah's hat-trick performance.
PL Update: Arsenal trounce Sheffield United
Rebecca Lowe, Robbie Earle, and Robbie Mustoe recap a busy Saturday in the Premier League, starting with Newcastle's thriller against Wolves, Arsenal's blowout win over the Blades, and Brentford's upset win over Chelsea.
Kompany laments ‘one too many’ VAR mistakes
Burnley manager Vincent Kompany shares his thoughts on Burnley's 2-1 loss to Bournemouth, including his issues with the VAR officials on the night.
Nketiah breaks down his hat-trick against Blades
Eddie Nketiah speaks to the media following Arsenal's 5-0 win over Sheffield United, and shares what it means to him to score his first Premier League hat-trick.
Howe: Wolves were ‘a massively tough game’
Newcastle manager Eddie Howe reflects on his side's hard-fought 2-2 draw against Wolves at the Molineux.
Extended HLs: Wolves v. Newcastle Matchweek 10
Callum Wilson's double wasn't enough to secure three points for Newcastle United away from home as Wolves rallied in the second half to share the spoils at the Molineux.
Hwang scores equalizer for Wolves v. Newcastle
Hee-chan Hwang scores his sixth Premier League goal of the season in style as he makes it 2-2 for Wolves against Newcastle United at the Molineux.
Wilson’s penalty gives Magpies’ 2-1 lead v. Wolves
Callum Wilson scores his second goal of the first half following a controversial penalty in stoppage time to give Newcastle United a 2-1 lead against Wolves at the Molineux.
Extended HLs: Bournemouth v. Burnley Matchweek 10
Burnley drew first blood early in the first half, but Bournemouth roared back to secure three points in a back-and-forth affair at Vitality Stadium.
Lemina’s header puts Wolves level with Newcastle
Wolves are back on level terms with Newcastle United following Mario Lemina's splendid diving header in the first half at the Molineux.
Wilson’s acrobatic effort puts Newcastle ahead 1-0
Callum Wilson would not denied as he manages to locate the ball in the air and finish in style to give the Magpies a 1-0 lead over Wolves at the Molineux.
Extended HLs: Arsenal v. Blades Matchweek 10
Eddie Nketiah's hat-trick performance stole the show at the Emirates as Arsenal took care of business against Sheffield United in a convincing 5-0 win.