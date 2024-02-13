Watch Now
Assessing Man United's chances of finishing Top 4
Kelly Cates, Darren Bent, Rachel Corsie, and Darren Lewis discuss Paul Scholes' comments about Manchester United and debate over their chances of qualifying for next year's Champions League.
Hojlund finally playing with ‘confidence’
Matt Holland and Tim Sherwood review Manchester United's tightly-contested win over Aston Villa at Villa Park in Matchweek 24.
Analyzing Spurs’ late goals scored and conceded
Matt Holland, Tim Sherwood and Leroy Rosenior analyze both of Tottenham's late goals scored and goals conceded, the club's decision leaders on the pitch. and Ange Postecoglou's recruitment.
West Ham’s loss to Arsenal was ‘a demolition’
Kelly Cates, Darren Bent, Rachel Corsie, and Darren Lewis break down West Ham's lackluster performance in a 6-0 loss to Arsenal at London Stadium in Matchweek 24.
Haaland was ‘world class’ for Man City v. Everton
Robbie Earle and Robbie Mustoe recap Manchester City's 2-0 win over Everton and discuss the level of impact Erling Haaland made with another dominant performance in front of goal.
Liverpool outlast competitive Burnley at Anfield
Robbie Earle and Robbie Mustoe analyze Liverpool's 3-1 win against Burnley at Anfield and discuss how Liverpool were able to use the offensive firepower on their bench to secure three points.
Arsenal’s 6-0 win showed ‘high-level coaching’
Robbie Earle and Robbie Mustoe review Arsenal's huge win over West Ham, if the game exemplified old football v. new football, and more.
Man United aren’t ‘controlling games enough’
Robbie Earle and Robbie Mustoe discuss Manchester United's win over Aston Villa, their need for consistency in defensive play moving forward, Erik ten Hag's future, and more.
USMNT Watch: All highlights from Matchweek 24
Watch all the highlights from United States internationals in the Premier League during Matchweek 24.
How Arsenal have success on set pieces
Robbie Mustoe hits the tactics board to break down Arsenal's incredibly effective set pieces and how the Gunners have been able to have so much success as of late.
Premier League: Every goal from Matchweek 24
Watch all the goals from Matchweek 24 of the 2023-24 Premier League season.
Hodgson laments Crystal Palace’s loss to Chelsea
Crystal Palace manager Roy Hodgson discusses his side's 3-1 loss to Chelsea at Selhurst Park in Matchweek 24.