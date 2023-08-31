Watch Now
Aston Villa can push Liverpool in Matchweek 4
Joe Prince-Wright, Andy Edwards and Nick Mendola break down Liverpool v. Aston Villa in Matchweek 4 and how Aston Villa can push Liverpool to a draw or possibly even win the match.
Predictions for every PL match in Matchweek 4
Joe Prince-Wright, Andy Edwards and Nick Mendola go up and down the table to predict every fixture of Matchweek 4 in the 2023-24 Premier League season.
Arsenal v. Manchester United will be ‘wide open’
Joe Prince-Wright, Andy Edwards and Nick Mendola break down Arsenal v. Manchester United in Matchweek 4 and why the match could be a 'wide open' affair.
Champions League group stage draw reactions
Joe Prince-Wright, Andy Edwards and Nick Mendola look at the Champions League group stage draw and which Premier League teams should be happy with their draws.
Tottenham reinvented under Postecoglou, Maddison
Kelly Cates, Ian Wright, Izzy Christiansen and Darren Lewis assess the instant impact of Ange Postecoglou and James Maddison at Tottenham after a turbulent summer that saw the departure of club legend Harry Kane.
How can Man United solve woes amid ‘toxicity’?
Kelly Cates, Ian Wright, Izzy Christiansen and Darren Lewis discuss why Manchester United seem to struggle mentally every week and what lies at the root of the rot at Old Trafford.
Klopp schools Howe in Liverpool’s win v. Newcastle
Kelly Cates, Ian Wright, Izzy Christiansen and Darren Lewis analyze how Jurgen Klopp got the better of Eddie Howe in 10-man Liverpool's come-from-behind win over Newcastle.
How Sterling rediscovered his top form for Chelsea
Matt Holland, Owen Hargreaves and Leroy Rosenior examine how Raheem Sterling has elevated his game to match his peak at Liverpool to give Mauricio Pochettino and Chelsea a focal point in attack.
Wright: ‘This is the time’ for Arteta to tinker
Ian Wright explains to Kelly Cates, Izzy Christiansen and Darren Lewis why he thinks Mikel Arteta is right to tinker with his Arsenal squad amid the Gunners' slightly sputtering start to the season.
PL RAW: 10-man Liverpool mount incredible comeback
Relive one of the early game-of-the-season contenders, when Liverpool visited Newcastle for a frantic showdown on Tyneside.
How Liverpool came back and Newcastle collapsed
Matt Holland, Owen Hargreaves and Leroy Rosenior break down Liverpool's frantic 2-1 victory against Newcastle.
West Ham’s perfect gameplan to dismantle Brighton
Matt Holland, Owen Hargreaves and Leroy Rosenior marvel at West Ham's immaculately executed counter-attacking approach, which yielded a 3-1 victory away from home against high-flying Brighton.