Disasi heads Chelsea in front of Southampton
Enzo Fernandez's corner kick finds the head of Axel Disasi to give the Blues an early lead over the Saints at St. Mary's.
Rogers’ golazo gives Villa 1-0 lead over Brentford
Morgan Rogers' curling effort finds the back of the net to give Aston Villa an early 1-0 lead over the Bees at Villa Park.
Stephens sent off for pulling Cucurella’s hair
Southampton go down to 10 men against Chelsea after Jack Stephens receives a straight red card for pulling Marc Cucurella's hair in the first half at St. Mary's.
Silva tucks away Man City’s opener v. Forest
Kevin De Bruyne's header across the face of goal finds Bernardo Silva for a tap in to give Manchester City an early 1-0 lead over Nottingham Forest at the Etihad.
Madueke makes it 3-1 for Chelsea v. Southampton
Noni Madueke takes it onto his left foot and guides his effort into the bottom corner of the goal to give Chelsea a two-goal cushion over Southampton at St. Mary's.
Isak’s screamer gives Newcastle lead v. Liverpool
Alexander Isak's ferocious finish gives Newcastle an early 1-0 lead over Liverpool to send St. James' Park into hysterics.
Mangala doubles Everton’s lead against Wolves
Orel Mangala's powerful strike from distance ripples the back of the net to give Everton a 2-0 lead against Wolves at Goodison Park.
De Bruyne drills Man City 2-0 up over Forest
Kevin De Bruyne wastes no time as he tucks away Manchester City's second goal of the first half against Nottingham Forest at the Etihad.
Nkunku tucks away Chelsea’s second v. Southampton
Noni Madueke steals the ball off Southampton's defense and sets up Christopher Nkunku for a simple finish to give Chelsea a 2-1 lead over the Saints at St. Mary's.
Young’s free kick gives Everton lead over Wolves
Ashley Young's free kick works to perfection as he blasts the Toffees in front of Wolves in the first half at Goodison Park.
Aribo equalizes for Southampton against Chelsea
Southampton answer right back as Joe Aribo capitalizes on a Chelsea error to make it 1-1 in the first half at St. Mary's.
Lopetegui expresses ‘frustration’ after West Ham’s
West Ham manager Julen Lopetegui reflects on his side's disappointing 3-1 loss to Leicester City in Matchweek 14.