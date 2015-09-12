 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

WTA Tournament in Bad Homburg
2023 Wimbledon Women’s Singles Draw, Bracket
CYCLING-FRA-TDF2023-STAGE3-PODIUM
Philipsen wins third stage of the Tour de France, Yates keeps overall lead
TENNIS-GBR-WIMBLEDON
Venus Williams injured in Wimbledon return at 43; Sofia Kenin upsets Coco Gauff

Top Clips

nbc_roto_deandrehopkins_230703.jpg
Hopkins’ fantasy value could rise in New England
nbc_bfa_hardenlandingspots_230703.jpg
Assessing Harden’s potential landing spots
nbc_bfa_lillardmiamirequest_230703.jpg
Is Lillard feeling pressured to chase rings?

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Watch Now

Benteke scores spectacular overhead kick

September 12, 2015 02:11 PM
Christian Benteke gets a goal back for Liverpool with a spectacularly executed overhead kick in the 84th minute that proved to be unstoppable for David De Gea.
