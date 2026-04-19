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PL Fan Fest in Tampa reacts to Man City v. Arsenal

April 19, 2026 02:07 PM
Take a look at the top crowd reactions to a high-intensity Manchester City v. Arsenal match with heavy title implications from Premier League Fan Fest in Tampa, FL.

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