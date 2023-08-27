 Skip navigation
NASCAR Cup Series Coke Zero Sugar 400
Winners, losers from Daytona International Speedway
France v Australia
Olympic silver medalist France eliminated early at FIBA World Cup
Ryan Preece discharged from Daytona hospital

Liverpool’s van Dijk sent off for tackle on Isak
nbc_pl_newcastlegoal1_230827.jpg
Gordon nutmegs Alisson to give Newcastle lead
Highlights: Manchester City 2, Sheffield United 1

Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees
Winners, losers from Daytona International Speedway
Winners, losers from Daytona International Speedway
France v Australia
Olympic silver medalist France eliminated early at FIBA World Cup
Ryan Preece discharged from Daytona hospital

Liverpool's van Dijk sent off for tackle on Isak
nbc_pl_newcastlegoal1_230827.jpg
Gordon nutmegs Alisson to give Newcastle lead
Highlights: Manchester City 2, Sheffield United 1

Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees
Bogle equalizes for Sheffield United against City

August 27, 2023 10:49 AM
Jayden Bogle's effort gets past Ederson and finds the back of the net to tie things up at 1-1 for Sheffield United against Manchester City.
3:03
Liverpool’s van Dijk sent off for tackle on Isak
1:25
Gordon nutmegs Alisson to give Newcastle lead
12:26
Highlights: Manchester City 2, Sheffield United 1
1:58
Mustoe: Rodri goes ‘above and beyond’ for Man City
11:04
Extended Highlights: Aston Villa 3, Burnley 1
1:36
Rodri’s rocket secures three points for City
0:45
Ornstein previews Premier League transfer deadline
1:26
Haaland puts Man City in front of Sheffield United
1:30
Diaby fires Aston Villa 3-1 in front of Burnley
1:16
Foster reduces Burnley’s deficit to Aston Villa
1:14
Ornstein: Chelsea looking to loan out Lukaku
2:29
Ornstein reports on Salah’s future at Liverpool
