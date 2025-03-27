 Skip navigation
Fran McCaffery
Penn hires former Iowa coach Fran McCaffery to lift fallen program back into Ivy contention
Todd Golden
Todd Golden's Bay Area return leading No. 1 Florida in NCAA Tournament is chance to show gratitude
Dan Hurley
UConn's Dan Hurley expresses regret over postgame remarks that were caught on camera

nbc_cfb_denbrockintv_250327.jpg
Denbrock: Leonard’s best football is ahead of him
nbc_cfb_benmintv_250327.jpg
How Morrison found ‘blessings’ in his injury
nbc_dls_lebron_250327.jpg
Drama between LeBron, Stephen A. is ‘embarrassing’

Washington Commanders
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees
New York Yankees
Fran McCaffery
Penn hires former Iowa coach Fran McCaffery to lift fallen program back into Ivy contention
Todd Golden
Todd Golden’s Bay Area return leading No. 1 Florida in NCAA Tournament is chance to show gratitude
Dan Hurley
UConn’s Dan Hurley expresses regret over postgame remarks that were caught on camera

nbc_cfb_denbrockintv_250327.jpg
Denbrock: Leonard’s best football is ahead of him
nbc_cfb_benmintv_250327.jpg
How Morrison found ‘blessings’ in his injury
nbc_dls_lebron_250327.jpg
Drama between LeBron, Stephen A. is ‘embarrassing’

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Watch Now

FA Cup quarterfinals are 'wide open'

March 27, 2025 11:56 AM
Joe Prince-Wright, Nick Mendola, and Andy Edwards predict how the FA Cup quarterfinals will shake out this weekend with no-clear favorite in the field.

nbc_pst_liveve_250327.jpg
10:13
Will Liverpool get their revenge against Everton?
nbc_pst_chetot_250327.jpg
10:00
Previewing Chelsea’s showdown with Spurs
nbc_pl_marchtop10goals_250325.jpg
05:33
Top 10 Premier League goals: March 2025
nbc_bwoa_kudus_250320.jpg
12:04
Kudus wants to shine a light on Nima
nbc_pl_neurodiversityuncovered_250319.jpg
51:33
PL Stories: Neurodiversity Uncovered
nbc_pl_netbusters_show29_v2_250318.jpg
25:32
Top Premier League highlights from Matchweek 29
nbc_pl_kellypartb_v2_250318.jpg
12:47
Will Man City miss out on Champions League?
nbc_pl_genxg_brightonv3_250318.jpg
07:12
How Brighton’s attack excels under Hurzeler
nbc_pl_generationchelsea_v2_250318.jpg
07:02
Why are Chelsea struggling to score?
nbc_pl_genxg_howcityswingplay_v2_250318.jpg
04:59
Examining the evolution of Man City’s wing play
nbc_pl_kellyparta_250318.jpg
19:08
Celebrating Newcastle’s Carabao Cup triumph
nbc_pl_kellypartc_250318.jpg
18:07
Is the Premier League relegation battle over?
nbc_pl_2rforest_250318.jpg
03:58
Assessing Forest’s Champions League ambitions
GettyImages-2204852906_copy__298710.jpg
11:30
Arsenal ‘clearly the better team’ against Chelsea
nbc_pl_2robmustoe_v2_250316.jpg
04:14
Burn getting long overdue recognition by England
nbc_pl_2robearle_250316.jpg
01:50
Is Brentford the most underappreciated PL club?
nbc_pl_update_v2_250316.jpg
08:47
PL Update: Arsenal take care of Chelsea
nbc_pl_mw29allgoals_v2_250316.jpg
10:51
Premier League: Every goal from Matchweek 29
nbc_pl_leimu_v2_250316.jpg
08:29
Extended HLs: Leicester City v. Man United MWK 29
nbc_pl_lowedown_v2_250316.jpg
05:16
Lowe Down: Should Newcastle give Howe a statue?
nbc_pl_fultotv3_250316.jpg
11:25
Extended HLs: Fulham v. Tottenham Hotspur MWK 29
nbc_pl_arschehlv4_250316.jpg
10:08
Extended HLs: Arsenal 1, Chelsea 0 Matchweek 29
nbc_pl_mugoal3_250316.jpg
01:31
Fernandes makes it 3-0 for Man United v. Leicester
nbc_pl_mugoal2_250316.jpg
45
Garnacho drills Man United 2-0 ahead of Leicester
nbc_pl_mugoal1_250316.jpg
01:13
Hojlund nets Man United’s opener v. Leicester City
nbc_pl_newcastlefacupdiscussion_250316.jpg
01:41
Reacting to Newcastle winning the Carabao Cup
nbc_pl_artetaintv_250316.jpg
01:28
Arteta: Arsenal ‘were better’ than Chelsea
nbc_pl_enzomarescaintv_250316.jpg
02:45
Maresca: ‘It’s a shame’ Chelsea lost to Arsenal
nbc_pl_angeintv_250316.jpg
02:03
Postecoglou disappointed in Spurs’ loss to Fulham
nbc_pl_fultotreact_250316.jpg
01:18
Are Fulham dreaming of Champions League?

nbc_cfb_denbrockintv_250327.jpg
07:32
Denbrock: Leonard’s best football is ahead of him
nbc_cfb_benmintv_250327.jpg
02:16
How Morrison found ‘blessings’ in his injury
nbc_dls_lebron_250327.jpg
06:37
Drama between LeBron, Stephen A. is ‘embarrassing’
nbc_ffhh_samdarnold_250327.jpg
02:07
Darnold’s yardage under headlines pass prop bets
nbc_ffhh_jaydendaniels_250327.jpg
05:08
Is Daniels in same fantasy tier as Allen, Jackson?
nbc_cyc_roglicintv_250327.jpg
01:32
Roglic: ‘Hard days’ coming at Volta a Catalunya
nbc_ffhh_jamarrchase_250327.jpg
11:46
Should Chase be No. 1 fantasy pick over Barkley?
nbc_cyc_voltastage4finish_250327.jpg
03:07
Highlights: Volta a Catalunya, Stage 4 finish
nbc_berry_wayearly11to20_250327.jpg
09:12
Can CMC, Henry continue to be trusted in fantasy?
nbc_bte_almvp_250327.jpg
01:54
AL MVP odds: Judge, Rodriguez, Henderson, Witt Jr.
dodgerskurkjian.jpg
12:34
Are the star-studded Dodgers good for MLB?
nbc_ffhh_stefondiggsv2_2503227.jpg
03:17
Diggs should get massive target share with Pats
nbc_bte_houvsutah_250327.jpg
01:27
Rockets can cover spread ‘comfortably’ vs. Jazz
nbc_ffhh_russellwilson_250327.jpg
06:16
Wilson is a fantasy ‘upgrade’ for Nabers
nbc_bte_lalvschi_250327.jpg
01:50
Take White, Giddey, Bulls to upset Lakers at home
nbc_pst_usmnt_250327.jpg
16:50
Will USMNT’s ‘arrogance’ be the team’s downfall?
nbc_bte_dukevsari_250327.jpg
01:17
Why Duke’s depth is the X-factor vs. Arizona
nbc_dps_sankey_250327.jpg
14:43
Sankey: SEC a ‘shining example of decision-making’
nbc_bte_ufvsmd_250327.jpg
01:17
Expect Gators to cover, win big over Terrapins
nbc_bte_bamavsbyu_250327.jpg
01:14
Take the over in Alabama’s matchup vs. BYU
nbc_pft_mccarthy_250327.jpg
12:29
Why Vikings can’t just hand McCarthy QB1
nbc_pft_willcampbell_250327.jpg
52
Campbell’s arm-length measurements change
nbc_pft_40yardtime_250327.jpg
01:42
Restrepo’s 40-yard time could deter teams
nbc_pft_sportsmanship_250327.jpg
04:33
NFL: Improving sportsmanship is ‘a critical topic’
nbc_pft_nosewipe_250327.jpg
03:23
NFL moves to ban Lamb’s ‘nose wipe’ TD celebration
nbc_oht_swannintv3_250324.jpg
09:30
Swann details how she came to work with Carmelo
nbc_pft_replayassist_250327.jpg
12:20
Inside proposal for expansion of Replay Assist
nbc_pft_dynamickopermanent_250327.jpg
10:12
Dynamic Kickoff being proposed as permanent change
nbc_pft_menssah_250327.jpg
03:30
Why Adofo-Mensah could lean short-term success
nbc_pft_wilson_250327.jpg
15:56
Wilson’s leadership comments come off as desperate