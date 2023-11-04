Watch Now
Bowen taps in West Ham's second against Brentford
Mohammed Kudus' effort hits off the post into the path of Jarrod Bowen, who slots home West Ham United's go-ahead goal against Brentford at the Gtech.
Collins’ gives Brentford 3-2 lead over West Ham
A beautiful cross is met by a powerful header from Nathan Collins, who gives the Bees a 3-2 lead over the Hammers in the second half at the Gtech.
Archer’s strike gives Blades lead over Wolves
Cameron Archer's rocket from long range goes in off the crossbar to give Sheffield United a shock 1-0 lead over Wolves at Bramall Lane.
Foden slots home Man City’s fourth v. Bournemouth
Jeremy Doku racks up another assist as he finds a darting Phil Foden inside the box to give Manchester City a 4-0 lead over Bournemouth at the Etihad.
Mavropanos’ own goal puts Bees level v. West Ham
Konstantinos Mavropanos' clearance goes awry as his header finds the back of his own net to put Brentford level at 2-2 against West Ham United at the Gtech.
Akanji turns in Man City’s third v. Cherries
Jeremy Doku's shot ricochets off Manuel Akanji and finds the back of the net to give Manchester City a commanding 3-0 lead over Bournemouth at the Etihad.
Silva slots home Man City’s second v. Bournemouth
Jeremy Doku rips apart the Cherries' defense and sets up Bernardo Silva for Manchester City's second goal of the first half at the Etihad.
Doku’s dazzling run gives City lead v. Cherries
Jeremy Doku continues to shine as he finishes off a beautiful run with an equally as impressive finish to give Manchester City a 1-0 lead over Bournemouth at the Etihad.
Ayew finds Schlupp to give Palace lead v. Burnley
Jordan Ayew wins the ball and collapses Crystal Palace's defense before finding a sliding Jeffrey Schlupp, who gives Crystal Palace an early 1-0 lead over Burnley at Turf Moor.
Kudus scores a screamer for West Ham v Brentford
Mohammed Kudus unleashes a vicious volley to get West Ham United on level terms against Brentford in the first half at the Gtech.
Maupay heads Brentford 1-0 in front of West Ham
Neal Maupay ends his 14-month scoring drought with a close-range header to give Brentford a 1-0 lead over West Ham United at the Gtech.
Mykolenko powers Everton 1-0 in front of Brighton
Vitaliy Mykolenko continues his run and finds himself in space to shoot and find the back of the net to give Everton a shock 1-0 lead over Brighton at Goodison Park.