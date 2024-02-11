Watch Now
Johnson: Scoring v. Brighton a 'special feeling'
Joe Prince-Wright catches up with Brennan Johnson following his game-winning goal for Tottenham in a comeback win against Brighton in Matchweek 24.
Trossard is ‘a little diamond’ for Arsenal
Robbie Mustoe explains why Leandro Trossard is his underappreciated performer of the week following Arsenal's dominant 6-0 victory over West Ham United in Matchweek 24.
Quansah ‘starting to make a mark’ at Liverpool
Robbie Earle explains why Jarell Quansah is his underappreciated performer of the week following Liverpool's 3-1 win over Burnley in Matchweek 24.
Son assesses Tottenham’s PL title chances
Joe Prince-Wright catches up with Heung-Min Son following Tottenham's comeback win against Brighton in Matchweek 24.
Lowe Down: Why West Ham should stand by Moyes
Rebecca Lowe answers Robbie Earle's and Robbie Mustoe's biggest questions from Matchweek 24, including Arsenal's celebrations, David Moyes' future at West Ham, Aston Villa's outlook, and more.
Extended HLs: Aston Villa v. Man United MWK 24
Douglas Luiz answered the call for Aston Villa in the second half, but a late winner from Scott McTominay guided Manchester United to a crucial victory over Aston Villa at Villa Park in Matchweek 24.
PL Update: Arsenal rout West Ham
Rebecca Lowe, Robbie Earle, and Robbie Mustoe recap an action-packed Sunday where Arsenal pounced on West Ham United and Manchester United got the job done against Aston Villa.
Ten Hag reacts to ‘massive win’ over Aston Villa
Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag praises his team for their performance in a 2-1 win over Aston Villa at Villa Park.
Moyes discusses ‘very difficult’ loss to Arsenal
West Ham United manager David Moyes looks back on his side's disappointing 6-0 loss to Arsenal at London Stadium in Matchweek 24.
Man United’s setup was ‘clever’ v. Villa
Jon Champion and Graeme Le Saux discuss their takeaways from Manchester United's win over Aston Villa at Villa Park in Matchweek 24.
Man United ‘got the job done’ against Aston Villa
Rebecca Lowe, Robbie Earle, and Robbie Mustoe react to Manchester United's 2-1 win over Aston Villa, where Scott McTominay was the hero of the night for the Red Devils at Villa Park.
McTominay gives Man United 2-1 lead v. Aston Vila
Scott McTominay does it again as he scores late in the second half for Manchester United to give his side a 2-1 lead over Aston Villa at Villa Park.