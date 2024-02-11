 Skip navigation
Clark_record.jpg
Caitlin Clark Record Tracker: Points, assists, rebounds and award milestones for Iowa superstar
NCAA Womens Basketball: Connecticut at South Carolina
Paopao, No. 1 South Carolina run past No. 11 UConn early without Cardoso in a 83-65 victory
MLB: San Diego Padres at Minnesota Twins
A day after arbitration loss, Nick Gordon traded by Twins to Marlins for Steven Okert

GettyImages-2003348326_copy.jpg
Trossard is ‘a little diamond’ for Arsenal
GettyImages-2000506060_copy.jpg
Quansah ‘starting to make a mark’ at Liverpool
nbc_mcbb_urivsumass_240211.jpg
MBB Highlights: UMass tops Rhode Island at home

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Clark_record.jpg
Caitlin Clark Record Tracker: Points, assists, rebounds and award milestones for Iowa superstar
NCAA Womens Basketball: Connecticut at South Carolina
Paopao, No. 1 South Carolina run past No. 11 UConn early without Cardoso in a 83-65 victory
MLB: San Diego Padres at Minnesota Twins
A day after arbitration loss, Nick Gordon traded by Twins to Marlins for Steven Okert

GettyImages-2003348326_copy.jpg
Trossard is ‘a little diamond’ for Arsenal
GettyImages-2000506060_copy.jpg
Quansah ‘starting to make a mark’ at Liverpool
nbc_mcbb_urivsumass_240211.jpg
MBB Highlights: UMass tops Rhode Island at home

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Johnson: Scoring v. Brighton a 'special feeling'

February 11, 2024 04:04 PM
Joe Prince-Wright catches up with Brennan Johnson following his game-winning goal for Tottenham in a comeback win against Brighton in Matchweek 24.
GettyImages-2003348326_copy.jpg
1:42
Trossard is ‘a little diamond’ for Arsenal
GettyImages-2000506060_copy.jpg
2:45
Quansah ‘starting to make a mark’ at Liverpool
nbc_pl_jpwsonshort_240211.JPG
2:28
Son assesses Tottenham’s PL title chances
nbc_pl_lowedown_240211.jpg
6:00
Lowe Down: Why West Ham should stand by Moyes
nbc_pl_avlmu_240211_copy.jpg
10:21
Extended HLs: Aston Villa v. Man United MWK 24
nbc_pl_update_240211.jpg
8:19
PL Update: Arsenal rout West Ham
nbc_pl_tenhagintv_240211.jpg
1:59
Ten Hag reacts to ‘massive win’ over Aston Villa
nbc_pl_moyesintv_240211.jpg
1:02
Moyes discusses ‘very difficult’ loss to Arsenal
nbc_pl_championreaction_240211.jpg
2:02
Man United’s setup was ‘clever’ v. Villa
nbc_pl_avlmupostgamediscussion_240211.jpg
2:05
Man United ‘got the job done’ against Aston Villa
nbc_pl_mugoal2_240211.jpg
1:31
McTominay gives Man United 2-1 lead v. Aston Vila
nbc_pl_avlgoal1_240211.jpg
1:19
Luiz equalizes for Aston Villa against Man United
