 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

The Genesis Invitational - Round Two
Masters Tournament 2024: Pre-tournament press conference schedule includes Tiger Woods
NASCAR Xfinity Series ToyotaCare 250
Austin Hill making select Cup starts for Richard Childress Racing
AUTO: OCT 28 NASCAR Xfinity Series Playoff Dead On Tools 250
How to watch Saturday Xfinity race at Martinsville: Start time, TV info and more

Top Clips

nbc_smx_insiderfowler_240405.jpg
Evaluating potential 250, 450 SMX playoffs field
nbc_pst_muvlivpreview_240404.jpg
Can Man Utd replicate FA Cup miracle v. Liverpool?
nbc_smx_insider30board_240405.jpg
Who’s to blame for the Lawrence, Barcia collision?

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

The Genesis Invitational - Round Two
Masters Tournament 2024: Pre-tournament press conference schedule includes Tiger Woods
NASCAR Xfinity Series ToyotaCare 250
Austin Hill making select Cup starts for Richard Childress Racing
AUTO: OCT 28 NASCAR Xfinity Series Playoff Dead On Tools 250
How to watch Saturday Xfinity race at Martinsville: Start time, TV info and more

Top Clips

nbc_smx_insiderfowler_240405.jpg
Evaluating potential 250, 450 SMX playoffs field
nbc_pst_muvlivpreview_240404.jpg
Can Man Utd replicate FA Cup miracle v. Liverpool?
nbc_smx_insider30board_240405.jpg
Who’s to blame for the Lawrence, Barcia collision?

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up
NBCSports Header Logo

Watch Now

Should Arsenal be on upset watch against Brighton?

April 5, 2024 12:04 PM
Joe Prince-Wright, Nick Mendola and Andy Edwards see potential for chaos when Brighton welcome Arsenal to the Amex for another key fixture in the Premier League title race.
Up Next
nbc_pst_muvlivpreview_240404.jpg
12:27
Can Man Utd replicate FA Cup miracle v. Liverpool?
Now Playing
nbc_pl_postmatchtenhagintv3_240404.jpg
3:45
Ten Hag: ‘Individual errors’ costly in loss
Now Playing
nbc_pl_pochettinointv_240404.jpg
3:26
Pochettino on ‘emotional’ win v. Man United
Now Playing
nbc_pl_palmerpostmatchintv_240404.jpg
2:30
Palmer reacts to Chelsea’s ‘crazy’ win v. Man Utd
Now Playing
nbc_pl_update_240404.jpg
3:59
PL Update: Chelsea stun Man Utd; Liverpool go top
Now Playing
nbc_pl_mw31allgoals_240404.jpg
12:37
Premier League: Every goal from Matchweek 31
Now Playing
nbc_pl_palmerhattrick_240404.jpg
1:03
Palmer’s hat-trick for Chelsea v. Man United
Now Playing
nbc_pl_chemu_240404.jpg
14:05
Extended HLs: Chelsea v. Man United Matchweek 31
Now Playing
nbc_pl_postgamereaction_240404.jpg
1:31
Chelsea shock Manchester United in chaotic 4-3 win
Now Playing
nbc_pl_chegoal4_240404.jpg
1:31
Palmer secures Chelsea’s 4-3 win v. Man United
Now Playing
nbc_pl_chegoal3_240404.jpg
3:48
Palmer’s penalty makes it 3-3 v. Man United
Now Playing
nbc_pl_mugoal3_240404.jpg
1:41
Garnacho gives Man United 3-2 lead v. Chelsea
Now Playing