Broja, Almiron names to watch in transfer window
David Ornstein joins Paul Burmeister to share the latest transfer news around the Premier League, including updates on the futures of Miguel Almiron, Armando Broja, and Conor Gallagher.
Will Crystal Palace move on from Hodgson?
David Ornstein joins Paul Burmeister to discuss the latest reports on Roy Hodgson's future at Crystal Palace following a 5-0 loss to Arsenal in Matchweek 21.
Ings’ effort for West Ham deserves praise
Robbie Earle explains why Danny Ings is his underappreciated performer of the week following his solid performance for West Ham in an entertaining 2-2 draw against Sheffield United.
Why Liverpool’s Jota deserves more praise
Robbie Mustoe explains why Diogo Jota is his underappreciated performer of the week following his brace for Liverpool during his side's 4-0 win over Bournemouth.
Analyzing Toney’s impact in return for Brentford
Robbie Mustoe hits the tactics board to take a deep dive into Ivan Toney's performance in first match back from suspension for Brentford in a win over Nottingham Forest.
Lowe Down: ‘Foamgate’ free kick was ‘clever!’
Rebecca Lowe answers Robbie Earle's and Robbie Mustoe's biggest questions from Matchweek 21, including Ivan Toney's controversial free kick, Roy Hodgson's future, Manchester United, and more.
PL Update: Liverpool pick Bournemouth apart
Rebecca Lowe, Robbie Earle, and Robbie Mustoe recap an action-packed Sunday, including Liverpool's rout of Bournemouth and Sheffield United's thrilling draw against West Ham United.
Klopp details halftime adjustments v. Bournemouth
Jurgen Klopp joins the desk following Liverpool's 4-0 win over Bournemouth and explains what changes he made at halftime to get the Reds into gear in the second half.
Reds ‘ready to face the challenges’ of title race
Diogo Jota joins Rebecca Lowe and the chaps to recap Liverpool's 4-0 win over Bournemouth, discuss his chemistry with his teammates, and his side's chances of improving and challenging for the Premier League title.
Liverpool make ‘big statement’ in rout of Cherries
Rebecca Lowe, Robbie Earle, and Robbie Mustoe react to Liverpool's impressive showing against Bournemouth, and debate over the Reds chances to go forward and compete for the Premier League title.
Extended HLs: Bournemouth v. Liverpool MWK 21
Braces from both Darwin Nunez and Diogo Jota helped guide Liverpool to a dominant four-goal victory over Bournemouth at Vitality Stadium.
Nunez’s double makes it 4-0 v. Cherries
The rout is on as Darwin Nunez scores his second goal of the match to give Liverpool a 4-0 lead over Bournemouth at Vitality Stadium.