 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

NASCAR Cup Series Brickyard 400 Presented by PPG - Practice
Denny Hamlin claims Southern 500 pole as playoff drivers take top 12 starting spots
WNBA: Atlanta Dream at Las Vegas Aces
2025 WNBA Power Rankings (Week 12): Aces skyrocket, while the Liberty lose ground
NASCAR: Goodyear 400
NASCAR Saturday schedule at Darlington Raceway

Top Clips

nbc_pl_sunbre_thiagogoal_250830.jpg
Thiago’s header gives Brentford lead v. Sunderland
nbc_pl_goalbur2mu2_250830.jpg
Anthony makes it 2-2 for Burnley v. Man United
nbc_pl_goalbur1mu1_250830.jpg
Foster equalizes for Burnley against Man United

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

NASCAR Cup Series Brickyard 400 Presented by PPG - Practice
Denny Hamlin claims Southern 500 pole as playoff drivers take top 12 starting spots
WNBA: Atlanta Dream at Las Vegas Aces
2025 WNBA Power Rankings (Week 12): Aces skyrocket, while the Liberty lose ground
NASCAR: Goodyear 400
NASCAR Saturday schedule at Darlington Raceway

Top Clips

nbc_pl_sunbre_thiagogoal_250830.jpg
Thiago’s header gives Brentford lead v. Sunderland
nbc_pl_goalbur2mu2_250830.jpg
Anthony makes it 2-2 for Burnley v. Man United
nbc_pl_goalbur1mu1_250830.jpg
Foster equalizes for Burnley against Man United

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Watch Now

Mbeumo immediately responds to give Man Utd lead

August 30, 2025 11:33 AM
Within moments of conceding, Manchester United retake the lead thanks to Bryan Mbeumo's neat finish inside the box to make it 2-1 against Burnley at Old Trafford.

Related Videos

nbc_pl_sunbre_thiagogoal_250830.jpg
01:22
Thiago’s header gives Brentford lead v. Sunderland
nbc_pl_goalbur2mu2_250830.jpg
01:27
Anthony makes it 2-2 for Burnley v. Man United
nbc_pl_goalbur1mu1_250830.jpg
01:19
Foster equalizes for Burnley against Man United
nbc_pl_munbur_silvaintv_250830.jpg
45
Silva sounds off on VAR decisions against Fulham
Ndiaye puts Everton 2-1 in front of Wolves
nbc_pl_goalmu1bur0_250830.jpg
01:07
Cullen’s own goal gifts Man United lead v. Burnley
nbc_p_wov_goal1_250830.jpg
01:25
Hwang brings Wolves level against Everton
nbc_pl_evs_goal1_250830.jpg
01:40
Beto heads Everton in front of Wolves
nbc_pl_bougoal1_250830.jpg
01:17
Evanilson’s effort gives Bournemouth lead v. Spurs
nbc_pl_chefulhl_250830.jpg
10:26
Extended HLs: Chelsea v. Fulham Matchweek 3
nbc_pl_cheful_postgame_250830.jpg
01:57
Fulham ‘couldn’t recover’ from VAR controversy
nbc_pl_cheful_fernandezgoal_250830.jpg
06:35
Fernandez’s penalty doubles Chelsea’s lead
nbc_pl_refereeing_v2_250830.jpg
02:36
Reacting to VAR’s decision to deny Fulham goal
nbc_pl_cheful_pedrogoal_250830.jpg
01:31
Pedro heads Chelsea 1-0 in front of Fulham
nbc_pl_chelseapregame_250830.jpg
03:45
Chelsea pounce on opportunity to sign Garnacho
nbc_pl_rubenpc_250829.jpg
14:45
Amorim admits ‘sometimes I want to quit’ Man Utd
nbc_pl_garnachogoals_250829.jpg
05:01
Garnacho’s best PL goals ahead of Chelsea move
nbc_pst_livars_250828.jpg
13:51
Storylines for Liverpool v. Arsenal matchup
nbc_pst_transferdeadline_250828.jpg
11:26
Analysis of premier league transfer window
nbc_pst_mubur_250828.jpg
11:30
Amorim running out of time for excuses at United
nbc_plp_netbusters_250826.jpg
25:52
Top Premier League highlights from Matchweek 2
nbc_pl_2robsevebhav2_250826.jpg
07:58
Everton’s performance capped off ‘brilliant day’
nbc_pl_2robarsenalleedsv2_250826.jpg
13:45
Gyokeres leads a ‘stacked’ Arsenal attack
nbc_pl_2robsmufulv2_250826.jpg
14:15
Examining Amorim’s biggest issues at Man United
nbc_pl_2robfrankerav2_250826.jpg
18:47
Spurs showcased tactical ‘flexibility’ v. City
nbc_pl_genxpartb_250826.jpg
17:16
Defoe: West Ham are ‘a hard watch’ under Potter
nbc_pl_genxparta_250826.jpg
19:38
Defoe ‘really impressed’ by Spurs’ midfield
nbc_pl_genxpartc_250826.jpg
12:40
Is Frank bringing the ‘long throw’ back in style?
nbc_pl_maxdowman_250826.jpg
01:28
Best moments from Dowman’s PL debut for Arsenal
nbc_pl_bestofeze_250826.jpg
04:35
Highlights: Eze’s best moments at Crystal Palace

Latest Clips

nbc_wnba_highlights0829_250830.jpg
02:02
Highlights: Sims’ heroics lead Fever past Sparks
sales_nas_creditone_darlington_250830.jpg
03:21
NASCAR Cup Series playoffs kick off at Darlington
nbc_nas_darlingtonpromo_250821.jpg
01:08
‘One slip can change everything’ at Darlington
nbc_cfb_westillvsill_250829.jpg
06:39
Highlights: Illinois dominates Western Illinois
nbc_cfb_altmyercomp_250829.jpg
05:15
HLs: Altmyer throws three TDs vs. Western Illinois
nbc_cfb_altmyerintv_250829.jpg
01:11
Altmyer ‘excited’ for season after Week 1 win
nbc_cfb_bretbielema_250829.jpg
33
Bielema breaks down Illinois’ Week 1 win
nbc_cfb_puntreturntd_250829.jpg
01:59
Beatty takes electric punt return to the house
FM_2_raw.jpg
03:08
Highlights: 2025 FM Championship, Round 2
nbc_cfb_texasosudiscussion_250829.jpg
02:44
Storylines to watch in Texas vs. Ohio State
nbc_cfb_illifourthtouchdown_250829.jpg
01:44
Bowick catches second TD vs. Western Illinois
nbc_golf_pgatourkapaluav3_250829_720x405_2447680579660.jpg
04:27
Kapalua shut down raises concerns about Sentry
nbc_cfb_thirdillitouchdown_250829.jpg
01:14
Laughery explodes for 25-yard TD vs. WIU
nbc_cfb_illinoisturnover_250829.jpg
01:44
Jacas’ forced fumble sets Illinois up
nbc_cfb_secondillitouchdown_250829.jpg
01:15
Bowick gives Illinois a 14-point lead
nbc_cfb_draftkingsv2_250829.jpg
02:01
Illinois an intriguing longshot bet to make CFP
nbc_cfb_illinoisfirsttouchdown_250829.jpg
01:07
Altmyer finds Arkin for first Illini TD of season
nbc_cfb_michigandiscussion_250829.jpg
01:23
How will Underwood handle pressure at Michigan?
nbc_golf_dpworldtourhl_250829.jpg
02:41
Highlights: 2025 Omega European Masters, Round 2
nbc_golf_thitikul_250829.jpg
05:38
Thitikul’s intangibles powered rise to world No. 1
barkleytaylorintv-250829.jpg
20:08
Barkley examines the masterpieces from last season
Andy_n_Jason_raw.jpg
31:05
Reid balancing discipline and fun in coaching
Turner_raw_real_size.jpg
03:59
Inside Turner’s plate-winning race at Budds Creek
nbc_roto_micahparsons_250829.jpg
01:30
Potential fantasy implications of Parsons’ trade
nbc_roto_darnellmooney_250829.jpg
01:09
Falcons’ Mooney is a ‘boom or bust’ fantasy WR3
nbc_roto_schwarber_250829.jpg
01:20
Schwarber enjoying a later career renaissance
nbc_roto_jalencoker_250829.jpg
01:03
Panthers’ Coker stepping into primary slot role
nbc_roto_megill_250829.jpg
01:20
Megill’s absence puts Uribe back on fantasy radars
nbc_roto_mclean_250829.jpg
01:17
McLean flashing limitless upside for Mets, fantasy
7.jpg
35:42
Highlights: 2025 Vuelta a España Stage 7