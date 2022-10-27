 Skip navigation
Watch Now

Buoyed Forest visit Arsenal seeking another upset

October 27, 2022 03:52 PM
Joe Prince-Wright, Nick Mendola and Andy Edwards assess Nottingham Forest's chances coming off an upset over Liverpool and facing an Arsenal side that is coming off its first dropped points since early September.
