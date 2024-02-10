 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

SKI-ALPINE-WORLD-WOMEN-AND-GIANT SLALOM
Lara Gut-Behrami passes absent Mikaela Shiffrin in World Cup overall standings
nbc_smx_smxinep5630board_240209.jpg
Saturday’s Supercross 2024 Round 6 in Glendale: How to watch, start times, schedule, TV info
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
Daytona 500
Daytona 500 celebrities: Famous fans include Matthew McConaughey, Keanu Reeves, Gronk

Top Clips

nbc_pl_shumcateegoal_240210.jpg
McAtee’s penalty doubles Blades’ lead v. Hatters
nbc_pl_brentnargaardgoal_240210.jpg
Norgaard’s header lifts Brentford ahead of Wolves
nbc_pl_livbur_jotagoal_240210.jpg
Jota heads Liverpool in front of Burnley

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

SKI-ALPINE-WORLD-WOMEN-AND-GIANT SLALOM
Lara Gut-Behrami passes absent Mikaela Shiffrin in World Cup overall standings
nbc_smx_smxinep5630board_240209.jpg
Saturday’s Supercross 2024 Round 6 in Glendale: How to watch, start times, schedule, TV info
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
Daytona 500
Daytona 500 celebrities: Famous fans include Matthew McConaughey, Keanu Reeves, Gronk

Top Clips

nbc_pl_shumcateegoal_240210.jpg
McAtee’s penalty doubles Blades’ lead v. Hatters
nbc_pl_brentnargaardgoal_240210.jpg
Norgaard’s header lifts Brentford ahead of Wolves
nbc_pl_livbur_jotagoal_240210.jpg
Jota heads Liverpool in front of Burnley

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up
NBCSports Header Logo

Watch Now

Archer's effort gives Blades lead v. Luton Town

February 10, 2024 10:36 AM
Cameron Archer's lung-busting run catches the Luton Town defense sleeping as his finish gives Sheffield United an early lead over the Hatters at Kenilworth Road.
Up Next
nbc_pl_shumcateegoal_240210.jpg
1:42
McAtee’s penalty doubles Blades’ lead v. Hatters
Now Playing
nbc_pl_brentnargaardgoal_240210.jpg
1:07
Norgaard’s header lifts Brentford ahead of Wolves
Now Playing
nbc_pl_livbur_jotagoal_240210.jpg
1:03
Jota heads Liverpool in front of Burnley
Now Playing
nbc_pl_bhagrossgoal_240210.jpg
2:05
Gross’ penalty gives Brighton lead v. Tottenham
Now Playing
nbc_pl_decordovareidgoal_240210.jpg
1:26
Decordova-Reid puts Fulham in front of Bournemouth
Now Playing
nbc_pl_mceve_haalandpostgame_240210.jpg
0:38
Haaland reflects on ‘fantastic’ win over Everton
Now Playing
nbc_pl_mceve_extendedhl_240210.jpg
8:58
Extended HLs: Man City v. Everton Matchweek 24
Now Playing
nbc_pl_mceve_haalandgoal2_240210.jpg
1:39
Haaland outmuscles Everton to give City 2-0 lead
Now Playing
nbc_pl_mceve_haalandgoal_240210.jpg
1:35
Haaland lifts Manchester City in front of Everton
Now Playing
nbc_pl_generationxgparta_240206.jpg
29:01
Analyzing Arsenal’s impressive win over Liverpool
Now Playing
nbc_pl_generationxgpartc_240206.jpg
10:44
Chelsea’s defense lacks ‘desire’ this season
Now Playing
nbc_pl_generationxgpartb_240206.jpg
8:32
Luton Town playing with ‘desire’ under Rob Edwards
Now Playing