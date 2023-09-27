 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

2023 Ryder Cup - Previews
‘It sounds like the devil': Hovland’s teammates react to his music
AUTO: FEB 21 NASCAR Gander RV & Outdoors Truck Series - Strat 200
Spire Motorsports purchases Kyle Busch Motorsports
Day 8 - World Athletics Championships Budapest 2023
World champion Marco Arop talks 800m gold and South Sudanese pride

Top Clips

nbc_golf_rexandlavhit_230927__229096.jpg
European Ryder Cup Team ‘evolving, transitional’
nbc_pst_upanddowntable_230927.jpg
Predictions for every PL match in Matchweek 7
nbc_cfb_psuiowarecap_230927.jpg
PSU took advantage of Iowa miscues in blowout win

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

2023 Ryder Cup - Previews
‘It sounds like the devil': Hovland’s teammates react to his music
AUTO: FEB 21 NASCAR Gander RV & Outdoors Truck Series - Strat 200
Spire Motorsports purchases Kyle Busch Motorsports
Day 8 - World Athletics Championships Budapest 2023
World champion Marco Arop talks 800m gold and South Sudanese pride

Top Clips

nbc_golf_rexandlavhit_230927__229096.jpg
European Ryder Cup Team ‘evolving, transitional’
nbc_pst_upanddowntable_230927.jpg
Predictions for every PL match in Matchweek 7
nbc_cfb_psuiowarecap_230927.jpg
PSU took advantage of Iowa miscues in blowout win

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Watch Now

Can Fulham compound Chelsea's woes in local derby?

September 27, 2023 11:26 AM
Joe Prince-Wright, Andy Edwards and Nick Mendola analyze the early struggles of both Fulham and Chelsea with the west London neighbors set to do battle at Craven Cottage this weekend.
Up Next
nbc_pst_upanddowntable_230927.jpg
11:22
Predictions for every PL match in Matchweek 7
Now Playing
nbc_pst_totvslivpreview_230927.jpg
8:56
Confident Spurs & Liverpool set to go head to head
Now Playing
nbc_pl_topgoalsskillsandsavesmw6_230926.jpg
7:50
Top goals, skills and saves: Matchweek 6 (2023-24)
Now Playing
nbc_pl_plrawarsvtot_230926.jpg
6:54
PL RAW: Topsy-turvy North London derby ends 2-2
Now Playing
nbc_pl_soneverytouch_230925.jpg
6:13
Every touch by Son in Spurs’ draw v. Arsenal
Now Playing
nbc_pl_gxgarsvtot_230925.jpg
23:34
Tottenham showed personality against Arsenal
Now Playing
nbc_pl_gxgbreveve_230925.jpg
13:23
How Everton’s tactics stifled Brentford
Now Playing
nbc_pl_gxgrelegation_230925.jpg
9:50
Blades made ‘naïve mistakes’ v. Newcastle
Now Playing
nbc_pl_kwchelsea_230925.jpg
9:28
Wright: Chelsea players ‘losing confidence’
Now Playing
nbc_pl_kwrelegation_230925.jpg
5:52
Sheffield United already in PL relegation battle
Now Playing
nbc_pl_kwtottenham_230925.jpg
8:29
Postecoglou providing the spark for Tottenham
Now Playing
nbc_pl_kwmancity_230925.jpg
6:22
Man City ‘feel unbeatable’ after perfect start
Now Playing