Watch Now
Can West Ham continue hot start?
Tim Howard and Danny Higginbotham explain how West Ham United are having so much success early in the 2023-24 Premier League season.
Up Next
Andersen gives Luton Town lifeline v. West Ham
Andersen gives Luton Town lifeline v. West Ham
Mads Juel Andersen gives Luton Town hope late against West Ham United to reduce the deficit to 2-1.
Zouma doubles West Ham’s lead over Luton Town
Zouma doubles West Ham's lead over Luton Town
Kurt Zouma rises up and powerfully heads home West Ham United's second against Luton Town.
Bowen heads West Ham 1-0 in front of Luton Town
Bowen heads West Ham 1-0 in front of Luton Town
West Ham United scores their first goal against Luton Town, courtesy of Jarrod Bowen's header in the first half at Kenilworth Road.
Taking a tour of Luton Town’s Kenilworth Road
Taking a tour of Luton Town's Kenilworth Road
From the away entrance all the way to the pitch, Gary Nevilla and Jamie Carragher take a closer look at Luton Town's unique home ground, Kenilworth Road.
Ornstein: Brighton acquire Barcelona’s Fati
Ornstein: Brighton acquire Barcelona's Fati
David Ornstein details Brighton's blockbuster deal with Barcelona to acquire Ansu Fati on loan.
Ornstein: Liverpool agree to sign Gravenberch
Ornstein: Liverpool agree to sign Gravenberch
David Ornstein reports on Liverpool's deal for Bayern Munich's Ryan Gravenberch, and explains why the deal is still on despite Bayern's failed negotiations for Fulham's Joao Palhinha.
Ornstein: Tottenham signing Johnson from Forest
Ornstein: Tottenham signing Johnson from Forest
David Ornstein breaks down Tottenham's successful pursuit of Nottingham Forest's Brennan Johnson, who is set to join Spurs ahead of the transfer deadline.
Liverpool reject Al-Ittihad’s verbal bid for Salah
Liverpool reject Al-Ittihad's verbal bid for Salah
David Ornstein provides the latest updates on Liverpool rejecting Saudi club Al-Ittihad's verbal bid for Mohamed Salah, but explains why this negotiation is far from over.
Predictions for every PL match in Matchweek 4
Predictions for every PL match in Matchweek 4
Joe Prince-Wright, Andy Edwards and Nick Mendola go up and down the table to predict every fixture of Matchweek 4 in the 2023-24 Premier League season.
Arsenal v. Manchester United will be ‘wide open’
Arsenal v. Manchester United will be 'wide open'
Joe Prince-Wright, Andy Edwards and Nick Mendola break down Arsenal v. Manchester United in Matchweek 4 and why the match could be a 'wide open' affair.
Aston Villa can push Liverpool in Matchweek 4
Aston Villa can push Liverpool in Matchweek 4
Joe Prince-Wright, Andy Edwards and Nick Mendola break down Liverpool v. Aston Villa in Matchweek 4 and how Aston Villa can push Liverpool to a draw or possibly even win the match.