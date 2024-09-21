Watch Now
Cole: West Ham is 'a work in progress'
Former West Ham and Chelsea striker Carlton Cole joins the Premier League Mornings Live Fan Fest in Chicago to preview West Ham v. Chelsea.
Jackson’s brace doubles Chelsea’s lead v. West Ham
Nicolas Jackson doubles his tally just like that as Chelsea with a lovely outside of the boot finish to make it 2-0 against the Hammers at London Stadium.
Jackson’s nutmeg gives Chelsea lead over West Ham
Nicolas Jackson takes it himself and nutmegs Alphonse Areola to give Chelsea an early 1-0 lead against West Ham at London Stadium.
Spector: Fan Fest in Chicago is ‘really special’
Former West Ham and USMNT defender Jonathan Spector catches up with Tim Howard to explain what having the Premier League Fan Fest in his hometown of Chicago means to him.
How will Arsenal approach showdown v. Man City?
Joe Prince-Wright, Andy Edwards, and Nick Mendola preview the top of the table clash between Manchester City and Arsenal at the Etihad this Sunday.
Liverpool had a ‘poor performance’ against Forest
Kelly Cates, Ian Wright, and the rest of the crew unpack Nottingham Forest's stunning upset over Liverpool at Anfield in Matchweek 4.
How Forest pulled off the upset against Liverpool
Matt Holland, Shay Given, and Leroy Rosenior hit the tactics board to examine Nottingham Forest's eyebrow-raising performance against Liverpool in their first win at Anfield in 55 years.
Duran’s stunner among long-distance goals in MWK 4
Matt Holland, Shay Given, and Leroy Rosenior discuss the sudden increase in long-distance goals in Matchweek 4, including Jhon Duran's belter against Everton.
‘Pressure mounting’ on Spurs after sluggish start
Matt Holland, Shay Given, and Leroy Rosenior take a closer look at how Arsenal managed to leave Tottenham Hotspur Stadium with all three points despite missing their star midfielders.
‘Brilliant’ Arsenal shined defensively v. Spurs
Kelly Cates, Ian Wright, and the rest of the crew discuss Arsenal's North London Derby win over Spurs at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in Matchweek 4.
Man United gaining confidence after win v. Saints
Robbie Earle and Robbie Mustoe share their thoughts on Manchester United's 3-0 win against Southampton at St. Mary's Stadium in Matchweek 4.
Liverpool had ‘a bad day’ v. Nottingham Forest
Robbie Earle and Robbie Mustoe analyze Liverpool's first loss under Arne Slot in a 1-0 defeat to Nottingham Forest at Anfield in Matchweek 4.