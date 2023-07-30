 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

nbc_nas_hamlinwins50essay_230728.jpg
NASCAR Cup drivers react to Denny Hamlin’s move to beat Kyle Larson at Pocono
CYCLING-FRA-TDF2023-WOMEN-STAGE7-PODIUM
Demi Vollering wins Tour de France Femmes
Noah Malone 2023
Hometown Hopefuls: Noah Malone, Indiana

Top Clips

nbc_pl_uswtpreview_230730.jpg
Cantor: ‘Everything is on the line’ for USWNT
nbc_pl_markintv_230730.jpg
Flekken: Brentford ‘trusting the process’
nbc_golf_lpga_evianrd4hl_230730.jpg
Highlights: Amundi Evian Championship, Round 4

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

nbc_nas_hamlinwins50essay_230728.jpg
NASCAR Cup drivers react to Denny Hamlin’s move to beat Kyle Larson at Pocono
CYCLING-FRA-TDF2023-WOMEN-STAGE7-PODIUM
Demi Vollering wins Tour de France Femmes
Noah Malone 2023
Hometown Hopefuls: Noah Malone, Indiana

Top Clips

nbc_pl_uswtpreview_230730.jpg
Cantor: ‘Everything is on the line’ for USWNT
nbc_pl_markintv_230730.jpg
Flekken: Brentford ‘trusting the process’
nbc_golf_lpga_evianrd4hl_230730.jpg
Highlights: Amundi Evian Championship, Round 4

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Watch Now

Cash explains how Emery approaches training

July 30, 2023 11:14 AM
Aston Villa's Matty Cash explains how the preseason preparation is going under Unai Emery and shares how much he's been enjoying his preseason tour in the United States.
Up Next
nbc_pl_markintv_230730.jpg
1:13
Flekken: Brentford ‘trusting the process’
Now Playing
nbc_pl_dezerbiintv_230728.jpg
3:23
De Zerbi lists key takeaways from Brighton’s loss
Now Playing
nbc_pl_newvbha_howeintv_230728.jpg
2:15
Howe praises Anderson’s recent run of form
Now Playing
nbc_pl_summerseries_newvbhasecondgoalv2_230728.jpg
1:03
Anderson pulls Newcastle level against Brighton
Now Playing
nbc_pl_summerseries_newvbhahl_230728.jpg
8:53
Extended Highlights: Brighton 1, Newcastle 2
Now Playing
nbc_pl_welbeckintv_230728.jpg
2:48
Welbeck reflects on Summer Series experience
Now Playing
nbc_pl_summerseriesnewvbha_andersongoal_230728.jpg
1:08
Anderson lifts Newcastle past Brighton, 2-1
Now Playing
nbc_pl_summerseries_newvbha_230728.jpg
1:06
Welbeck taps in go-ahead goal against Newcastle
Now Playing
nbc_pst_summerseries_230728.jpg
6:38
PL Summer Series delivering ‘epic’ exhibitions
Now Playing
nbc_pst_transfernews_230728.jpg
7:00
Will Hojlund, Lavia complete rumored PL transfers?
Now Playing
nbc_pl_newchehlv2_230726.jpg
8:57
Extended Highlights: Newcastle United 1, Chelsea 1
Now Playing
nbc_pl_fulvavl_230726.jpg
9:04
Extended Highlights: Fulham 0, Aston Villa 2
Now Playing