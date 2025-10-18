 Skip navigation
DP World India Championship 2025 - Day Three
Tommy Fleetwood, Shane Lowry chasing Keita Nakajima in final round of India Championship
MLB: Playoffs-Toronto Blue Jays at Seattle Mariners
Mariners a win from first World Series, beat Blue Jays behind Suárez’s grand slam for 3-2 ALCS lead
MLB: Playoffs-Milwaukee Brewers at Los Angeles Dodgers
2025 MLB Playoffs: Full postseason schedule, updated World Series odds, how to watch, rules
nbc_pl_angesacked_251018.jpg
Forest sack Ange immediately after loss to Chelsea
nbc_pl_chered1_251018.jpg
Gusto sent off against Nottingham Forest
nbc_pl_chegoal3_251018.jpg
James blasts Chelsea 3-0 ahead of Forest

Chelsea down Forest, Ange's future in doubt

October 18, 2025 09:31 AM
Rebecca Lowe, Robbie Earle, and Robbie Mustoe react to Chelsea's 3-0 win over Nottingham Forest to put even more pressure on the shoulders of Ange Postecoglou.

nbc_pl_angesacked_251018.jpg
03:10
Forest sack Ange immediately after loss to Chelsea
nbc_pl_chered1_251018.jpg
47
Gusto sent off against Nottingham Forest
nbc_pl_chegoal3_251018.jpg
01:25
James blasts Chelsea 3-0 ahead of Forest
nbc_pl_chegoal2_251018.jpg
57
Neto fires Chelsea 2-0 ahead of Nottingham Forest
nbc_pl_chegoal1_251018.jpg
01:21
Acheampong heads Chelsea 1-0 in front of Forest
nbc_pst_fulars_251016.jpg
09:11
Arsenal ‘have everything they need’ to win title
nbc_pst_livmu_251016.jpg
11:35
Expect a ‘UFC match’ in LIV-MAN matchup
nbc_pl_2robarsenalclimbv2_251007.jpg
11:04
Arsenal look ‘on a mission’ to start season
nbc_pl_2robspursbounce_251007.jpg
03:07
Spurs look ‘exciting, young, dynamic’ under Frank
nbc_pl_2robborunefulham_251007.jpg
02:27
‘Outstanding’ Bournemouth taking PL by storm
nbc_pl_2robnewcastle_251007.jpg
05:01
Why Ange deserves more time at Nottingham Forest
nbc_pl_2robhaaland_251007.jpg
03:07
‘Special’ Haaland enough for Man City v. Brentford
nbc_pl_2robmanchester_251007.jpg
06:15
Man United showed ‘more control’ v. Sunderland
nbc_pl_netbustersv2_251007.jpg
25:51
Top Premier League highlights from Matchweek 7
nbc_pl_slotsliverpool_251007.jpg
19:20
Takeaways from Liverpool’s 2-1 loss to Chelsea
nbc_pl_generationxgcanado_251007.jpg
08:41
Analyzing Caicedo’s monstrous midfield performance
nbc_pl_liverpool_251007.jpg
07:47
How Chelsea exploited Liverpool’s right flank
nbc_pl_nickrole_251007.jpg
08:26
Examining Woltemade’s ‘really interesting’ role
nbc_pl_refcam_251007.jpg
40
Refcam: Every goal from Chelsea’s win v. Liverpool
nbc_pl_2robshuzintv_251006.jpg
12:42
Hurzeler: ‘There are no favorites’ in the PL
nbc_pl_2rob_mustoeua_251005.jpg
03:38
Mustoe: Calafiori playing ‘on a different level’
nbc_pl_2rob_earleua_251005_copy.jpg
05:33
Maresca building Chelsea into contenders
nbc_pl_2rob_preview_251005.jpg
03:13
Will Liverpool bounce back against Man United?
nbc_pl_2rob_tzclip_251005.jpg
01:31
Caicedo shines in last-gasp win against Liverpool
nbc_pl_plupdatev2_251005.jpg
22:44
PL Update: Newcastle stand tall against Forest
nbc_pl_lowedown_251005.jpg
05:45
Lowe Down: Arsenal ‘feel complete’ as PL favorites
nbc_pl_haalandintvv2_251005.jpg
01:52
Haaland recaps Man City’s win against Brentford
nbc_pl_grealishintv_251005.jpg
02:43
Grealish emotional after first Everton goal
nbc_pl_angeintv_251005.jpg
03:42
Ange discusses his uncertain future at Forest
nbc_pl_mw7allgoals_251005.jpg
11:25
Premier League: Every goal from Matchweek 7

nbc_golf_fleetwoodtrees_251018.jpg
40
Fleetwood gets lucky after hitting ball into woods
nbc_nba_pg_sacvlal_251017.jpg
02:00
NBA Preseason Highlights: Kings vs. Lakers
nbc_nba_pg_lacvsgsw_251017.jpg
02:00
NBA Preseason Highlights: Clippers vs. Warriors
nbc_nba_pg_miavmem_251017.jpg
02:02
NBA Preseason Highlights: Grizzlies vs. Heat
nbc_nba_pg_indvsan_251017.jpg
01:59
NBA Preseason Highlights: Pacers vs. Spurs
nbc_nba_pg_denvsokc_251017.jpg
02:05
NBA Preseason Highlights: Nuggets vs. Thunder
nbc_nba_pg_chavsnyk_251017.jpg
01:53
NBA Preseason Highlights: Hornets vs. Knicks
nbc_nba_pg_bknvstor_251017.jpg
02:01
NBA Preseason Highlights: Nets vs. Raptors
nbc_nba_pg_phivmin_251017.jpg
01:57
NBA Preseason Highlights: Timberwolves vs. 76ers
nbc_hcy_ndvsstlaw_251017.jpg
04:36
HLs: Notre Dame shuts out St. Lawrence
oly_swm100im_scasasusopenrec_251017.jpg
06:28
Casas breaks own 100m IM U.S. Open record
oly_sww100im_gwalshusopenrec_251017.jpg
06:12
Walsh sets 100m IM World Cup record at Westmont
oly_sww100br_kdouglasswin_251017.jpg
07:20
Douglass, Walsh go 1-2 in 200m breaststroke
oly_swm200bu_rsmithamrec_251017.jpg
07:26
Smith breaks US record in 200m fly at World Cup
nbc_nas_trucksdega_251017.jpg
15:32
Highlights: Truck Series Playoff Race, Talladega
nbc_roto_chasev2_251017.jpg
01:26
Chase is a top-three fantasy WR again with Flacco
nbc_golf_dominionenergyrd1_251017.jpg
08:28
Tour Champions HLs: Dominion Energy Charity, Rd 1
nbc_roto_bregman_251017.jpg
02:35
Will Boston bring back Bregman?
nbc_roto_murray_251017.jpg
01:36
Cardinals’ Murray may miss Week 7 vs. Packers
nbc_roto_clementgimenez_251017.jpg
01:58
Clement and Gimenez providing stellar play for TOR
nbc_roto_kittle_251017(2).jpg
01:18
Kittle ‘fully plans’ to play on SNF
nbc_roto_rodgers_251017.jpg
01:25
Steelers’ Rodgers in QB2 mix for superflex leagues
nbc_roto_brewersoffense_251017.jpg
01:56
Brewers offense struggling in postseason
nbc_golf_jordanthomas_251017.jpg
04:11
Thomas helping children with prosthetic devices
nbc_golf_roryhighlights_251017.jpg
02:55
McIlroy overcomes slow start in DPW India, Rd. 2
beau_levito_france.jpg
05:45
Levito third after short program at GP France
nbc_ffhh_ontap_251017.jpg
04:44
Bucs’ Evans among lineup questions for NFL Week 7
nbc_bte_southeastwinsV2_251017.jpg
01:36
Analyzing win totals in Southeast Division
nbc_bte_southwestV2_251017.jpg
01:46
Analyzing win totals in Southwest Division
nbc_ffhh_nixdiscussion_251017.jpg
03:44
Nix ‘hasn’t looked good’ so far in Broncos offense