 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

TENNIS-USA-OPEN
Caroline Dolehide ousts Danielle Collins in Collins’ final U.S. Open
US Open Tennis Championship 2023
U.S. Open 2024: Schedule, draws, order of play
Shohei Ohtani
Orioles vs. Dodgers Best bets: Odds, predictions, recent stats, and trends for August 27

Top Clips

nbc_pl_rayaarsenalwin_240827_copy.jpg
PL RAW: Raya’s heroics inspire Arsenal past Villa
nbc_pl_genxgpartc_240827.jpg
Examining Man United’s tactical issues v. Brighton
nbc_pl_genxgpartb_240827.jpg
Maresca details Chelsea’s new tactics

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

TENNIS-USA-OPEN
Caroline Dolehide ousts Danielle Collins in Collins’ final U.S. Open
US Open Tennis Championship 2023
U.S. Open 2024: Schedule, draws, order of play
Shohei Ohtani
Orioles vs. Dodgers Best bets: Odds, predictions, recent stats, and trends for August 27

Top Clips

nbc_pl_rayaarsenalwin_240827_copy.jpg
PL RAW: Raya’s heroics inspire Arsenal past Villa
nbc_pl_genxgpartc_240827.jpg
Examining Man United’s tactical issues v. Brighton
nbc_pl_genxgpartb_240827.jpg
Maresca details Chelsea’s new tactics

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up
View All Scores

Watch Now

Chelsea showcase potential in rout of Wolves

August 27, 2024 01:45 PM
Kelly Cates, Ian Wright, and the rest of the crew share their main takeaways from Chelsea's 6-2 drubbing of Wolves at the Molineux in Matchweek 2.
Up Next
nbc_pl_rayaarsenalwin_240827_copy.jpg
5:52
PL RAW: Raya’s heroics inspire Arsenal past Villa
Now Playing
nbc_pl_genxgpartc_240827.jpg
14:08
Examining Man United’s tactical issues v. Brighton
Now Playing
nbc_pl_genxgpartb_240827.jpg
13:52
Maresca details Chelsea’s new tactics
Now Playing
nbc_pl_kwparta_240827.jpg
23:52
Brighton turn heads against subpar Man United
Now Playing
nbc_pl_kwpartb_240827.jpg
18:03
Man City ‘absolutely dominant’ v. Ipswich Town
Now Playing
nbc_pl_2rliverpoolbrent_240827.jpg
9:15
Juxtaposing Slot’s tactics v. Klopp’s tactics
Now Playing
nbc_pl_2rbhamanunited_240827.jpg
9:21
Brighton punish Man Utd’s ‘unacceptable’ defending
Now Playing
nbc_pl_2rwolveschelsea_240827.jpg
8:56
Chelsea own ‘performance of the weekend’ v. Wolves
Now Playing
nbc_pl_2rastonvillaarsenal_240827.jpg
13:20
Raya already made ‘save of the season’ v. Villa
Now Playing
nbc_pl_2robearle_240825.jpg
1:38
Maresca’s Chelsea showed ‘very exciting signs’
Now Playing
nbc_pl_2robmustoe_240825.jpg
2:36
Aston Villa’s Rogers looks like a ‘special’ talent
Now Playing
nbc_pl_update_240825.jpg
23:51
PL Update: Chelsea thrash Wolves
Now Playing