Chelsea's 'future looks pretty bright'
Rebecca Lowe, Robbie Earle, and Tim Howard analyze Manchester United's 1-1 draw against Chelsea at Old Trafford in Matchweek 10.
Caicedo rockets Chelsea level against Man United
Chelsea are back on level terms thanks to Moises Caicedo's powerful volley from the top of the box in the second half at Old Trafford.
Fernandes’ penalty gives Man United lead v. Blues
Rasmus Hojlund is brought down inside the box by Robert Sanchez, and Bruno Fernandes steps up to the spot to tuck away Manchester United's opener against Chelsea at Old Trafford.
Extended HLs: Tottenham v. Aston Villa MWK 10
Look back on full-match highlights from Spurs' dramatic comeback against Aston Villa at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.
Tottenham’s intensity too much for Villa to handle
Rebecca Lowe, Robbie Earle, and Tim Howard reflect on Tottenham's impressive second half comeback against Aston Villa in a 4-1 win in Matchweek 10.
Maddison’s free kick gives Spurs 4-1 lead v. Villa
The rout is on as James Maddison's free kick finds the back of the net to give Spurs a stunning 4-1 lead against Aston Villa.
Solanke’s brace makes it 3-1 for Spurs v. Villa
Spurs have a two-goal cushion thanks to Dominic Solanke's calm finish in front of goal against Aston Villa at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.
Solanke’s chip gives Tottenham 2-1 lead v. Villa
Spurs take the lead after Dominic Solanke's well-taken dink over Emiliano Martinez to give his side a 2-1 lead against Aston Villa at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.
Son finds Johnson for Tottenham’s equalizer
Heung-Min Son's picture-perfect cross finds Brennan Johnson for a simple finish from close range to put Tottenham level against Aston Villa.
Rogers puts Aston Villa 1-0 in front of Tottenham
Guglielmo Vicario struggles to deal with Aston Villa's set piece as Morgan Rogers takes advantage of a loose ball in the box to give his side a 1-0 lead over Spurs at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.
Neville: Amorim brings ‘real energy’ to Man United
Gary Neville joins Rebecca Lowe to share his thoughts on Manchester United firing Erik ten Hag and hiring Ruben Amorim from Sporting Lisbon.
How Manchester United could line up under Amorim
Robbie Earle and Tim Howard his the tactics board to show how Ruben Amorim could line up his Manchester United squad in a new formation that fits his tactics.