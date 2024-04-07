Watch Now
Wood equalizes for Nottingham Forest v. Tottenham
Chris Wood gets his name on the scoresheet with a tidy finish to bring Nottingham Forest level against Spurs at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.
Up Next
McBurnie stuns Chelsea to bring Blades level
McBurnie stuns Chelsea to bring Blades level
Oli McBurnie makes the run and tucks away Sheffield United's equalizer in the 93rd minute against Chelsea at Bramall Lane.
Porro’s volley gives Spurs 3-1 lead v. Forest
Porro's volley gives Spurs 3-1 lead v. Forest
Spurs take a two-goal lead over Nottingham Forest thanks to Pedro Porro's impressive finish to make it 3-1 in the second half at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.
Van de Ven’s rocket gives Spurs the lead v. Forest
Van de Ven's rocket gives Spurs the lead v. Forest
Micky van de Ven's powerful strike ripples the back of the net to give Spurs a 2-1 lead against Nottingham Forest at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.
Madueke powers Chelsea 2-1 in front of Blades
Madueke powers Chelsea 2-1 in front of Blades
Noni Madueke takes it himself and blasts his effort into the back of the net to put the Blues 2-1 ahead of the Blades in the second half at Bramall Lane.
Murillo’s own goal gives Tottenham a 1-0 v. Forest
Murillo's own goal gives Tottenham a 1-0 v. Forest
Timo Werner's cross is turned in by Murillo's failed clearance to give Spurs a 1-0 lead against Nottingham Forest in the first half at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.
Bogle blasts Sheffield United level v. Chelsea
Bogle blasts Sheffield United level v. Chelsea
Jayden Bogle beats Dorde Petrovic at the near post to bring Sheffield United back to level terms against Chelsea at Bramall Lane.
Silva tucks away Chelsea’s go-ahead goal v. Blades
Silva tucks away Chelsea's go-ahead goal v. Blades
Thiago Silva gets Chelsea on the board early as he guides his effort into the bottom corner of the goal in the first half at Bramall Lane.
Liverpool’s title hopes take a hit after 2-2 draw
Liverpool's title hopes take a hit after 2-2 draw
Rebecca Lowe, Tim Howard, Alan Shearer, and the 2 Robbies share their key takeaways from Manchester United's 2-2 draw against Liverpool at Old Trafford in Matchweek 31.
Extended HLs: Man United v. Liverpool Matchweek 31
Extended HLs: Man United v. Liverpool Matchweek 31
Liverpool's title hopes took a bit of a hit as Manchester United did enough to earn a valuable point against the Reds in an end-to-end affair at Old Trafford in Matchweek 31.
Salah’s penalty puts Liverpool level v. Man United
Salah's penalty puts Liverpool level v. Man United
Aaron Wan-Bissaka's rash challenge on Harvey Elliott results in a penalty, where Mohamed Salah coolly converts from the spot to bring Liverpool level at 2-2 against Manchester United at Old Trafford.
Mainoo’s screamer puts Man Utd ahead v. Liverpool
Mainoo's screamer puts Man Utd ahead v. Liverpool
Kobbie Mainoo sends Old Trafford into hysterics with a beautiful curling effort to give Manchester United a 2-1 lead against Liverpool at Old Trafford.