Mike Uremovich
Ball State makes Mike Uremovich football coach as early signing period opens
Seattle Seahawks v New York Jets
Seahawks vs Cardinals Prediction: Odds, Expert Picks, QB Matchup, Injury News, Betting Trends and Stats
NASCAR Cup Series Grant Park 220
Trackhouse Racing owner Justin Marks hints at return of Project 91 car to NASCAR

nbc_pl_avlvsbre_firstgoal_241204.jpg
Rogers’ golazo gives Villa 1-0 lead over Brentford
nbc_ffhh_freiermuthconvov3_241204.jpg
Don’t count on Freiermuth in Week 14
nbc_pl_souredcard1_241204.jpg
Stephens sent off for pulling Cucurella’s hair

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Nkunku tucks away Chelsea's second v. Southampton

December 4, 2024 02:50 PM
Noni Madueke steals the ball off Southampton's defense and sets up Christopher Nkunku for a simple finish to give Chelsea a 2-1 lead over the Saints at St. Mary's.
nbc_pl_avlvsbre_firstgoal_241204.jpg
1:29
Rogers’ golazo gives Villa 1-0 lead over Brentford
nbc_pl_souredcard1_241204.jpg
2:16
Stephens sent off for pulling Cucurella’s hair
nbc_pl_mcigoalsilvav3_241204.jpg
1:14
Silva tucks away Man City’s opener v. Forest
nbc_pl_chegoal3_241204.jpg
1:03
Madueke makes it 3-1 for Chelsea v. Southampton
nbc_pl_newliv_isakgoal_241204.jpg
1:23
Isak’s screamer gives Newcastle lead v. Liverpool
nbc_pl_evegoal2_241204.jpg
1:06
Mangala doubles Everton’s lead against Wolves
nbc_pl_mcinfogoalbruyne_241204.jpg
1:13
De Bruyne drills Man City 2-0 up over Forest
nbc_pl_evegoal1_241204.jpg
0:49
Young’s free kick gives Everton lead over Wolves
nbc_pl_sougoal1_241204.jpg
0:56
Aribo equalizes for Southampton against Chelsea
nbc_pl_chegoal1_241204.jpg
0:49
Disasi heads Chelsea in front of Southampton
nbc_pl_lopeteguiintv_241203.jpg
4:00
Lopetegui expresses ‘frustration’ after West Ham’s
nbc_pl_nistelrooyintv_241203.jpg
3:08
Van Nistelrooy credits Leicester’s fighting spirit
