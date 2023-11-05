Watch Now
Cooper: Forest is a 'special football club'
Nottingham Forest manager Steve Cooper speaks to the media following his side's impressive 2-0 win over Aston Villa at City Ground.
PL Update: Liverpool survive scare v. Luton Town
Rebecca Lowe, Tim Howard, and Robbie Mustoe recap an action-packed Sunday in the Premier League, where Nottingham Forest upset Aston Villa, and Luton Town battled Liverpool to a draw at Kenilworth Road.
Analyzing Doku’s ‘sensational’ game v. Cherries
Robbie Mustoe and Tim Howard hit the tactics board to give an in-depth breakdown of Jeremy Doku's man of the match performance against Bournemouth, and compare Doku to Jack Grealish in terms of effectiveness at Man City.
Lowe Down: Doku levels above Grealish
Rebecca Lowe answers Tim Howard's and Robbie Mustoe's biggest questions from Matchweek 11, including her thoughts on Arsenal's statement on VAR officiating, Jeremy Doku's rise, and her Tottenham v. Chelsea prediction.
Will Pochettino mark return to Spurs with a win?
Rebecca Lowe, Tim Howard, and Robbie Mustoe preview Mauricio Pochettino's return to Tottenham as he leads Chelsea into a huge London derby showdown in Matchweek 11.
Mustoe: Liverpool ‘were wasteful’ v. Luton Town
Rebecca Lowe, Tim Howard, and Robbie Mustoe share their thoughts on Luton Town's huge draw against Liverpool, and debate if the Reds wasted an opportunity for an easy three points at Kenilworth Road.
Klopp: Liverpool ‘should’ve won’ v. Luton Town
Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp reflects on Luis Diaz's "special" performance against Luton Town and shares his disappointment in his side's performance at Kenilworth Road.
Extended HLs: Luton Town v. Liverpool Matchweek 11
Luton Town nearly pulled off an historic upset over Liverpool, but Luis Diaz's emotional equalizer in stoppage time was enough to salvage a point for the Reds at Kenilworth Road.
Diaz’s header brings Liverpool level v. Luton Town
Following an emotional week, Luis Diaz steps up for Liverpool in stoppage time and heads in Liverpool's equalizer against Luton Town at Kenilworth Road.
Chong gives Luton Town shock 1-0 lead v. Liverpool
Tahith Chong sends shockwaves from Kenilworth Road to Anfield with a stunning go-ahead goal against Liverpool late in the second half.
Forest win tactical battle v. Aston Villa
Rebecca Lowe, Tim Howard, and Robbie Mustoe break down Nottingham Forest's impressive win over Aston Villa in Matchweek 11.
Extended HLs: Nottingham Forest v. Villa MWK 11
Aston Villa blow their chance at moving up to third in the table after falling 2-0 to Nottingham Forest at City Ground.