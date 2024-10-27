 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Indiana Fever v Las Vegas Aces
Indiana Fever fire coach Christie Sides, becoming 6th WNBA team to make a change
WSX 2024 Rd 01 Canada Eli Tomac in front of sign.jpg
Eli Tomac wins 2024 World Supercross opener in Canada, Shane McElrath takes SX2 division
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
NCAA24_EastLakeCup_1920x1080_updated.jpg
Field, format and TV times for the East Lake Cup

Top Clips

nbc_pl_mugoal1_241027.jpg
Casemiro heads Manchester United level v. West Ham
nbc_pl_whugoal2_241027.jpg
Bowen’s penalty gives West Ham lead v. Man United
nbc_pl_chegoal2_241027.jpg
Palmer powers Chelsea 2-1 ahead of Newcastle

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Indiana Fever v Las Vegas Aces
Indiana Fever fire coach Christie Sides, becoming 6th WNBA team to make a change
WSX 2024 Rd 01 Canada Eli Tomac in front of sign.jpg
Eli Tomac wins 2024 World Supercross opener in Canada, Shane McElrath takes SX2 division
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
NCAA24_EastLakeCup_1920x1080_updated.jpg
Field, format and TV times for the East Lake Cup

Top Clips

nbc_pl_mugoal1_241027.jpg
Casemiro heads Manchester United level v. West Ham
nbc_pl_whugoal2_241027.jpg
Bowen’s penalty gives West Ham lead v. Man United
nbc_pl_chegoal2_241027.jpg
Palmer powers Chelsea 2-1 ahead of Newcastle

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Watch Now

Summerville gives West Ham 1-0 lead v. Man United

October 27, 2024 11:35 AM
Crysencio Summerville makes a far post run and is able to get enough on his shot to beat Andre Onana to give the Hammers a 1-0 lead over the Red Devils at London Stadium.
Up Next
nbc_pl_mugoal1_241027.jpg
1:18
Casemiro heads Manchester United level v. West Ham
Now Playing
nbc_pl_whugoal2_241027.jpg
6:10
Bowen’s penalty gives West Ham lead v. Man United
Now Playing
nbc_pl_chegoal2_241027.jpg
1:21
Palmer powers Chelsea 2-1 ahead of Newcastle
Now Playing
nbc_pl_matetagoal_241027.jpg
1:20
Mateta drills Crystal Palace in front of Tottenham
Now Playing
nbc_pl_newgoal1_241027.jpg
2:54
Isak equalizes for Newcastle against Chelsea
Now Playing
nbc_pl_chegoal1_241027.jpg
1:33
Jackson blasts Chelsea in front of Newcastle
Now Playing
nbc_pl_supporterhl_241027.jpg
0:55
Supporting Chelsea ‘brings me a sense of home’
Now Playing
nbc_pl_garyandthelads_241027.jpg
4:12
Liverpool off to ‘fantastic start’ under Slot
Now Playing
nbc_pl_tactics_241026.jpg
7:09
Analyzing key defensive mistakes from Matchweek 9
Now Playing
nbc_pl_update_241026.jpg
19:05
PL Update: Brentford win thriller v. Ipswich Town
Now Playing
nbc_pl_arslivpreview_241026.jpg
3:42
Arteta under spotlight as Arsenal face Liverpool
Now Playing
nbc_pl_keanebetointv_241026.jpg
2:59
Beto emotional after late equalizer for Everton
Now Playing