Watch Now
Palace's bravery the difference in win v. Reds
Matt Holland, Tim Sherwood, and Leroy Rosenior analyze Crystal Palace's impressive 1-0 win against Liverpool at Anfield in Matchweek 33.
Up Next
Newcastle were ‘electrifying’ against Tottenham
Newcastle were 'electrifying' against Tottenham
Matt Holland, Tim Sherwood, and Leroy Rosenior have an in-depth conversation about Newcastle's tactical approach to upending Tottenham at St. James' Park.
Liverpool were ‘defensively frail’ and ‘wasteful’
Liverpool were 'defensively frail' and 'wasteful'
Kelly Cates, Ian Wright, Owen Hargreaves, and Flo Lloyd-Hughes analyze Liverpool's lackluster performance against Crystal Palace in a 1-0 loss at Anfield in Matchweek 33.
Wright: Arsenal ‘unrecognizable’ in loss to Villa
Wright: Arsenal 'unrecognizable' in loss to Villa
Kelly Cates, Ian Wright, Owen Hargreaves, and Flo Lloyd-Hughes react to Arsenal's shock 2-0 loss to Aston Villa at the Emirates.
Villa’s tactics ‘absolutely spot on’ v. Arsenal
Villa's tactics 'absolutely spot on' v. Arsenal
Matt Holland and Tim Sherwood break down how Unai Emery set up Aston Villa to stifle Arsenal in a 2-0 win at the Emirates in Matchweek 33.
Every touch: Palmer makes history against Everton
Every touch: Palmer makes history against Everton
Cole Palmer's four-goal performance against the Toffees puts his name in the Chelsea history books in a 6-0 rout of Everton at Stamford Bridge.
Man City’s ‘drive’ separates them in title race
Man City's 'drive' separates them in title race
Robbie Earle and Robbie Mustoe reflect on Manchester City's dominant 5-1 win over Luton Town in Matchweek 33 and debate over City's defining characteristics in a tight title race.
Liverpool played ‘a shocker’ in loss to Palace
Liverpool played 'a shocker' in loss to Palace
Robbie Earle and Robbie Mustoe take a closer look into Liverpool's 1-0 loss to Crystal Palace and discuss what went wrong for the Reds at Anfield in Matchweek 33.
Isak, Gordon signal Newcastle’s promising future
Isak, Gordon signal Newcastle's promising future
Robbie Earle and Robbie Mustoe praise Newcastle's approach to their 4-0 win over Tottenham and discuss Ange Postecoglou's tactics in a blowout loss for Spurs.
Did Arsenal make too many changes v. Aston Villa?
Did Arsenal make too many changes v. Aston Villa?
Robbie Earle and Robbie Mustoe analyze Arsenal's 2-0 loss to Aston Villa and discuss Mikel Arteta's changes to the squad entering the match.
Keeping Ten Hag would be a ‘waste of time’
Keeping Ten Hag would be a 'waste of time'
Robbie Earle and Robbie Mustoe discuss Manchester United's 2-2 draw against Bournemouth in Matchweek 33 and debate over Erik ten Hag's future at the club following another poor performance against the Cherries.
Dyche reflects on ‘really poor’ loss to Chelsea
Dyche reflects on 'really poor' loss to Chelsea
Everton manager Sean Dyche shares his thoughts on his side's 6-0 loss to Chelsea at Stamford Bridge in Matchweek 33.