Cunha equalizes for Wolves against Chelsea
Matheus Cunha's shot takes a wicked deflection off Thiago Silva and finds the back of the net to put Wolves back on level terms just moments after Chelsea's opening goal.
Kluivert taps in Bournemouth’s opener v. Forest
Justin Kluivert gets a boot on the ball at the far post to give the Cherries an early lead against Nottingham Forest at Vitality Stadium.
Hojlund drills Man United in front of West Ham
Rasmus Hojlund celebrates his 21st birthday with a goal as he powers Manchester United in front of West Ham at Old Trafford.
Palmer’s strike gives Chelsea 1-0 lead v. Wolves
Moises Caicedo's through ball finds Cole Palmer for a tidy finish past Jose Sa to give Chelsea an early lead against Wolves at Stamford Bridge.
How will Klopp’s Liverpool legacy be remembered?
Rebecca Lowe, Robbie Earle, and Tim Howard share their thoughts on Jurgen Klopp's legacy at Liverpool ahead of his final stretch of matches as the Reds manager.
Will Liverpool send Klopp off with silverware?
Rebecca Lowe, Robbie Earle, and Tim Howard discuss Liverpool's potential to win multiple trophies this season to give Jurgen Klopp the best send off they possibly can.
Is Arsenal v. Liverpool a ‘must-win’ for Gunners?
Rebecca Lowe, Robbie Earle, and Tim Howard preview the Matchweek 23 showdown between Arsenal and Liverpool where title hopes may be hanging in the balance for the Gunners.
PL Update: NEW, LUT engage in eight-goal thriller
Rebecca Lowe, Robbie Earle, and Tim Howard recap a chaotic Saturday where Luton Town and Newcastle drew in a gripping eight-goal affair, Aston Villa dominated Sheffield United, Brighton downed Crystal Palace, and more.
Wilder: Blades ‘let down’ our fans v. Aston Villa
Sheffield United manager Chris Wilder laments his team's performance in a 5-0 blowout loss to Aston Villa at Bramall Lane.
Watkins pleased with Villa’s ‘massive win’ v. SHU
Ollie Watkins reacts to Aston Villa's 5-0 pummeling of Sheffield United at Bramall Lane in Matchweek 23.
Postecoglou disappointed Spurs dropped points
Tottenham manager Ange Postecoglou details what went wrong for Spurs against Everton, where his side dropped points in injury time after leading 2-1.
Hodgson: Palace were ‘outplayed by a better team’
Crystal Palace manager Roy Hodgson speaks to the media following his side's lackluster performance against Brighton.