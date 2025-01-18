Watch Now
Nunez rescues Liverpool against Brentford
Rebecca Lowe, Robbie Earle, and Robbie Mustoe react to Liverpool's stunning victory at the Gtech against Brentford, where Darwin Nunez came off the bench to score twice in injury time to lift the Reds.
Drury calls Everton’s dramatic finish v. Liverpool
Step into the Goodison Park gantry as Peter Drury delivers his poetic commentary during the legendary conclusion to the final Merseyside derby at the Grand Old Lady.
Expect more chaos in Spurs v. Man United clash
Joe Prince-Wright, Andy Edwards and Nick Mendola preview another crossover between Spurs and Man United's rollercoaster seasons, as the sides face off in north London in Matchweek 25.
Havertz injury throws Arsenal into crisis
Joe Prince-Wright, Andy Edwards and Nick Mendola analyze the impact of Kai Havertz's season-ending hamstring injury, which leaves Arsenal with no true forward option.
Liverpool’s title bid beginning to show cracks?
Joe Prince-Wright, Nick Mendola and Andy Edwards react to Liverpool's subpar week and debate the state of the title race with a tricky run of fixtures coming up.
Top 20 PL goals ever: No. 11 Henry, Arsenal
Thierry Henry's genius turn-and-volley for Arsenal against Manchester United clocks in at No. 11 on Joe Prince-Wright's countdown of the best Premier League goals in history.
PL Update: Everton snatch point from Liverpool
Rebecca Lowe, Robbie Earle, and Tim Howard analyze what turned out to be one of the greatest nights in Goodison Park history as Everton snatch a late point against Liverpool in the Merseyside Derby.
Moyes describes emotions of draw with Liverpool
Everton manager David Moyes does his best to find the words to describe the finish at Goodison Park that saw his side snatch a point against Liverpool.
Van Dijk reflects on ‘intense’ draw with Everton
Liverpool's Virgil van Dijk shares his thoughts on his side's dramatic 2-2 draw with Everton in the last-ever Merseyside Derby at Goodison Park.
Tarkowski reacts to ‘amazing night’ v. Liverpool
James Tarkowski reacts to Everton's unbelievable draw with Liverpool where he scored a 98th-minute equalizer in the last-ever Merseyside Derby at Goodison Park.
Extended HLs: Everton v. Liverpool Matchweek 25
Relive the last-ever Merseyside Derby at Goodison Park where Everton and Liverpool engaged in one of the most dramatic matches you'll ever see in the Premier League.
Reacting to Everton’s stunning draw v. Liverpool
Rebecca Lowe, Robbie Earle, and Tim Howard react to a stunning finish at Goodison Park, where Everton clawed their way back to level terms in an unbelievable finish against Liverpool.