Raya: Arsenal 'worked together' to defeat Villa

 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

MX 2024 Rd 11 Ironman Aaron Plessinger hunkers down in the rollers.jpg
Live Updates: Aaron Plessinger chases teammate Chase Sexton to Moto 1 runner-up
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
AIG Women's Open - Day Three
Nelly Korda goes from three up to two down at AIG Women’s Open
MX 2024 Rd 11 Ironman Chase Sexton in the trees.jpg
Chase Sexton clinches 450 Pro Motocross Championship with Ironman Moto 1 win
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
  • Dan Beaver
    ,

Top Clips

nbc_golf_kordaaigrd3_240824.jpg
HLs: Korda slips to third in 3-over AIG Round 3
nbc_pl_trossardintv_240824.jpg
Trossard: Raya ‘kept us in the game’ v. Villa
nbc_pl_avlarspostgamev2_240824.jpg
Arsenal’s ‘resilience’ shines through v. Villa

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

MX 2024 Rd 11 Ironman Aaron Plessinger hunkers down in the rollers.jpg
Live Updates: Aaron Plessinger chases teammate Chase Sexton to Moto 1 runner-up
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
AIG Women's Open - Day Three
Nelly Korda goes from three up to two down at AIG Women’s Open
MX 2024 Rd 11 Ironman Chase Sexton in the trees.jpg
Chase Sexton clinches 450 Pro Motocross Championship with Ironman Moto 1 win
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
  • Dan Beaver
    ,

Top Clips

nbc_golf_kordaaigrd3_240824.jpg
HLs: Korda slips to third in 3-over AIG Round 3
nbc_pl_trossardintv_240824.jpg
Trossard: Raya ‘kept us in the game’ v. Villa
nbc_pl_avlarspostgamev2_240824.jpg
Arsenal’s ‘resilience’ shines through v. Villa

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up
View All Scores

Watch Now

Raya: Arsenal 'worked together' to defeat Villa

August 24, 2024 02:42 PM
Arsenal goalkeeper David Raya reacts to his side's 2-0 victory against Aston Villa at Villa Park in Matchweek 2.
Up Next
nbc_pl_trossardintv_240824.jpg
3:26
Trossard: Raya ‘kept us in the game’ v. Villa
Now Playing
nbc_pl_avlarspostgamev2_240824.jpg
1:54
Arsenal’s ‘resilience’ shines through v. Villa
Now Playing
nbc_pl_avlars_240824.jpg
9:31
Extended HLs: Aston Villa v. Arsenal Matchweek 2
Now Playing
nbc_pl_arsgoal2_240824.jpg
1:36
Partey doubles Arsenal’s lead against Aston Villa
Now Playing
nbc_pl_arsgoal1_240824.jpg
1:41
Trossard nets Arsenal’s go-ahead goal v. Villa
Now Playing
nbc_pl_fullei_extendedhl_240824.jpg
9:28
Extended HLs: Fulham v. Leicester City Matchweek 2
Now Playing
nbc_pl_haalandhattrick_240824.jpg
1:31
Haaland’s hat-trick for Man City v. Ipswich Town
Now Playing
nbc_pl_mcips_240824.jpg
10:40
Extended HLs: Man City v. Ipswich Town Matchweek 2
Now Playing
nbc_pl_totevehl_240824.jpg
10:39
Extended HLs: Tottenham v. Everton Matchweek 2
Now Playing
nbc_pl_sounfhl_240824.jpg
9:30
Extended HLs: Southampton v. Forest Matchweek 2
Now Playing
nbc_pl_whamvcp_240824.jpg
13:31
Extended HLs: Crystal Palace v. West Ham MWK 2
Now Playing
nbc_pl_mcgoal4_240824.jpg
1:20
Haaland completes hat-trick against Ipswich Town
Now Playing