Top News

NCAA Football: Pac-12 Media Day
Beleaguered Pac-12 says it will pursue expansion with Colorado, USC and UCLA all leaving next year
SRX Media Day
Pul Tracy suspended from Superstar Racing Experience after controversial wreck
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
NASCAR Xfinity Series A-GAME 200
Derek Kraus embraces unique Cup opportunity with Kaulig Racing

Top Clips

nbc_pl_newvbha_howeintv_230728.jpg
Howe praises Anderson’s recent run of form
nbc_pl_summerseries_newvbhasecondgoalv2_230728.jpg
Anderson pulls Newcastle level against Brighton
nbc_pl_summerseries_newvbhahl_230728.jpg
Extended Highlights: Brighton 1, Newcastle 2

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Watch Now

De Zerbi lists key takeaways from Brighton's loss

July 28, 2023 10:03 PM
Brighton manager Roberto De Zerbi explains why he's pleased with the way his players performed despite conceding two late goals to Newcastle in a 2-1 loss during the Premier League Summer Series.
