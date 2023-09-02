Watch Now
De Zerbi praises Ferguson's hat-trick v. Newcastle
Roberto De Zerbi reflects on Brighton's 3-1 victory over Newcastle United and discusses Evan Ferguson's hat-trick performance.
PL Update: Brighton dismantle Newcastle
Rebecca Lowe, Robbie Earle, and Tim Howard recap a busy Saturday in the Premier League, including a break down of Evan Ferguson's magnificent performance against Newcastle United.
Highlights: Brentford 2, Bournemouth 2
Relive Brentford's four-goal thriller against Bournemouth, where both sides share the spoils at the Gtech Community Stadium.
Ferguson ‘delighted’ with hat-trick v. Newcastle
Evan Ferguson shares his thoughts on his first senior hat-trick for Brighton in a 3-1 win over Newcastle United at the Amex.
Le Saux: Brighton ‘feel unique in many ways’
Peter Drury and Graeme Le Saux recap Brighton's impressive win over Newcastle United and explain what makes this club so special in terms of the way they play under Roberto De Zerbi, and the way they function as a club.
Highlights: Brighton 3, Newcastle United 1
Evan Ferguson's hat-trick guides Brighton to dominant 3-1 win over Newcastle United at the Amex.
Wilson scores consolation goal for Newcastle
Callum Wilson pulls one back for Newcastle United as they trail 3-1 to Brighton at the Amex.
Ferguson completes hat-trick against Newcastle
Evan Ferguson completes his hat-trick to make it 3-0 for Brighton against Newcastle Untied at the Amex.
Ferguson doubles Brighton’s lead against Newcastle
Evan Ferguson scores his second goal of the match with perfectly-struck long-range effort to give Brighton a 2-0 lead over Newcastle.
Ferguson gives Brighton lead v. Newcastle
Evan Ferguson slots home the rebound from Billy Gilmour's long-range effort to put Brighton 1-0 up over Newcastle United.
Highlights: Nottingham Forest 1, Chelsea 0
Chelsea dominated possession, but couldn't trouble Nottingham Forest's defense enough as the Blues fall 1-0 at Stamford Bridge.
Mbeumo salvages a point late v. Bournemouth
Bryan Mbeumo has Brentford fans buzzing following his late equalizer against Bournemouth to salvage a point for his side at home.