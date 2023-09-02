 Skip navigation
Top News

The Walker Cup - Day One
Home of the brave: Gutsy GB&I puts U.S. in Walker Cup hole
Syndication: The Indianapolis Star
Andretti Autosport could downsize to 3 cars in 2024; Romain Grosjean says he won’t return
NASCAR Cup Series Cook Out Southern 500 - Practice
Cup Series starting line up for Southern 500 at Darlington

Top Clips

nbc_cfb_ecuvmich_jjinterview_230902.jpg
‘Preparation’ key in McCarthy’s season debut
nbc_pl_update_230902.jpg
PL Update: Brighton dismantle Newcastle
nbc_pl_bre_bou_230902v2_1920x1080__071880.jpg
Highlights: Brentford 2, Bournemouth 2

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
De Zerbi praises Ferguson's hat-trick v. Newcastle

September 2, 2023 03:14 PM
Roberto De Zerbi reflects on Brighton's 3-1 victory over Newcastle United and discusses Evan Ferguson's hat-trick performance.
nbc_pl_update_230902.jpg
11:46
PL Update: Brighton dismantle Newcastle
nbc_pl_bre_bou_230902v2_1920x1080__071880.jpg
17:00
Highlights: Brentford 2, Bournemouth 2
nbc_pl_fergusonintv_230902.jpg
1:45
Ferguson ‘delighted’ with hat-trick v. Newcastle
nbc_pl_bhanewanalysispost_230902.jpg
2:19
Le Saux: Brighton ‘feel unique in many ways’
nbc_pl_bhanewhl_230902.jpg
11:20
Highlights: Brighton 3, Newcastle United 1
nbc_pl_newcastlegoal_230902.jpg
0:53
Wilson scores consolation goal for Newcastle
nbc_pl_bhagoal3_230902.jpg
1:30
Ferguson completes hat-trick against Newcastle
nbc_pl_fergusongoal2_230902.jpg
1:33
Ferguson doubles Brighton’s lead against Newcastle
nbc_pl_bhagoal1_230902.jpg
1:29
Ferguson gives Brighton lead v. Newcastle
nbc_pl_chevnfhl_230902.jpg
11:58
Highlights: Nottingham Forest 1, Chelsea 0
nbc_pl_bre_goal2_230902.jpg
0:42
Mbeumo salvages a point late v. Bournemouth
nbc_pl_mcfulhl_230902.jpg
9:49
Extended Highlights: Manchester City 5, Fulham 1
